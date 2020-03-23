The rich also cry – A few lessons from #Atiku and the COVID-19 Outbreak in Nigeria

In a recent tweet by Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential elections, he disclosed that his son has tested positive to Coronavirus and is currently receiving treatment at the Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja.

Following this tweet, pandemonium increased across the country and it would seem as though Nigerians were suddenly awakened to the fact that money is not immunity to the virus. Amidst the pandemonium, Nigeria also recorded its first death from the epidemic.

In precarious times such as these, Nigerians have found solace in the knowledge that politicians and other privileged members of society cannot in their usual manner, hop on the next flight out of the country to receive treatment.

Many have taken to social media to sound the alarm and warn fellow Nigerians that the COVID- 19 is no respecter of persons or status, keeping hope alive that perhaps, the pandemic might serve as a motivation for the leaders to pay as much as a little attention to the National healthcare system.

“Gwagwalada is now London…” – A twitter user tweeted in response to Atiku’s statement.

While these were ongoing, twitter user, @WatchinYall asserted that Buhari’s announcement was not done out of good faith for fellow Nigerians but was in fact a display of fake statesmanship. According to the user, Atiku’s son came into the country over 10 days ago, but refused to self-isolate, thereby risking the lives of innocent people who came in contact with him at the clubs, Juma’at and other places he visited. Following this, it had to take residents of the estate calling the police and NCDC to forcefully evacuate him to the teaching hospital.

While Atiku did not disclose the identity of his son, he urges Nigerians to keep him in prayers as they stay safe because “Corona Virus is real”