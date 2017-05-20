The Thread: “Shooting blanks” | All the ways men cause female infertility

Upset couple finding out results of a pregnancy test

Stories abound of mother-in-laws terrorising their son’s wives because they can’t give birth and husbands throwing their wives out of the house because she can’t give him a child. In cases where the husband is experiencing severe’brain touch’, the husbands throw the wives out of the house because they can’t produce a son for the man.

Shocker of shockers 😏🙃, men are to blame for over 50% of infertility cases.

Allow Doctor Adedotun speak truth to ego:

…Yesterday.

