The Thread: “Shooting blanks” | All the ways men cause female infertility

Stories abound of mother-in-laws terrorising their son’s wives because they can’t give birth and husbands throwing their wives out of the house because she can’t give him a child. In cases where the husband is experiencing severe’brain touch’, the husbands throw the wives out of the house because they can’t produce a son for the man.

Shocker of shockers 😏🙃, men are to blame for over 50% of infertility cases.

Allow Doctor Adedotun speak truth to ego:

I'd like to do a thread on Male role in infertility.

We need a mindset change.

