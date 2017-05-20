Another male suicide bomber attacks University of Maiduguri

by Azeez Adeniyi
A male suicide bomber on Saturday attacked the University of Maiduguri for the third time in a week, SaharaReporters reports.
According to the online newspaper, the explosion occurred behind the Demonstration Secondary School at the university at the back of E.T.F hall a hostel full of students.
It has been gathered that no casualty was recorded asides the suicide bomber who died after detonating his bomb.
