Another male suicide bomber attacks University of Maiduguri

by Azeez Adeniyi

A male suicide bomber on Saturday attacked the University of Maiduguri for the third time in a week, SaharaReporters reports.

According to the online newspaper, the explosion occurred behind the Demonstration Secondary School at the university at the back of E.T.F hall a hostel full of students.



It has been gathered that no casualty was recorded asides the suicide bomber who died after detonating his bomb.

