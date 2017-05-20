998 Boko Haram captives rescued; 2,500 whistleblower tips | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

€2million – The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has reported that the Federal Government paid Boko Haram insurgents two million euros for the release of 82 abducted Chibok girls.

998 – The number of Boko Haram captives rescued on Friday by the Nigerian Army during a patrol of some villages in Borno.

1,048,914 – The number of exam results the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released this week out of the 1,648,429 candidates that were registered.

$1.1billionThe combined wealth of hip-hop power couple, Jay Z and Beyonce, according to Forbes Magazine.

2,500The number of whistleblower tips that could lead to loot recovery that the Federal Government is currently processing, according to Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun.

