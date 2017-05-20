998 Boko Haram captives rescued; 2,500 whistleblower tips | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

€2million – The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has reported that the Federal Government paid Boko Haram insurgents two million euros for the release of 82 abducted Chibok girls.

998 – The number of Boko Haram captives rescued on Friday by the Nigerian Army during a patrol of some villages in Borno.

1,048,914 – The number of exam results the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released this week out of the 1,648,429 candidates that were registered.

$1.1billion – The combined wealth of hip-hop power couple, Jay Z and Beyonce, according to Forbes Magazine.

2,500 – The number of whistleblower tips that could lead to loot recovery that the Federal Government is currently processing, according to Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun.