Troops rescue 998 persons from Boko Haram, destroy bomb factory

by Azeez Adeniyi

Troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade of the Nigerian Army on Friday rescued 998 Boko Haram captives during a fighting patrol in some villages in Borno.

According to a statement by the army, the “patrol team had a fierce encounter with the terrorists at Ndufu which they decisively dealt with before proceeding to clear Muktu and Muzuri, as well as nearby communities within the area.”

The statement added that about 9 terrorists were killed and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making factory was destroyed.

The statement read, “Following confirmed information about the presence of remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in some villages around Ngala, troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade Nigerian Army, today, Friday 19th May 2017, along with some Civilian JTF embarked on Fighting Patrol to the area.

“The patrol team had a fierce encounter with the terrorists at Ndufu which they decisively dealt with before proceeding to clear Muktu and Muzuri, as well as nearby communities within the area.

“Although some of the terrorists fled to various direction on sighting the troops, the patrol team was able to neutralize 9 terrorists, destroyed their Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making factory and rescued 998 persons. Those rescued were 125 at Ndufu, 802 at Muktu and 71 persons at Muzuri. Interestingly, despite the heat of the battle, the troops also vaccinated all children under the age of 5 with Polio vaccinations.

“In addition, the troops recovered 1 AK-47 Rifle with registration number 565231515, an AK-47 Rifle Magazine, 2 Boko Haram terrorist flags, 4 Motorcycles, 2 Solar Panels, 2 already prepared IEDs, Detonating cords and other explosive making components.

“It is gratifying to note that 3 Battalion has maintained its status as one of the best fighting unit in the theatre as they did not sustain any casualty or injury during the operation.”