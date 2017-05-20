‘Parents of released Chibok girls to arrive Abuja today’

by Azeez Adeniyi

The parents of 82 Chibok girls recently released by terrorist group, Boko Haram Willa arrive Abuja today, The Nation reports.

The newspaper reports that the Federal Government has made arrangments to transport the parents to Abuja to see their daughters.

Father of one of the girls, Yama Pogu, revealed in a telephone coversation that the parents were told to meet in Mbalala on Thursday, where they would wait for government-sponsored vehicles that would transport them.

Pogu said: “We held series of meetings with our chairman, Yakubu Nkeki, then he asked us all to gather in Mbalala. That was where we waited for the buses that arrived early on friday morning.

“We can’t wait to see our daughters after three years. They have not told us if we will be accomodated or not, but we are hopeful.”

Another father of one of the girls, Samuel Yaga, lamented on how he and his wife were prevented from seeing their daughter.

He said, “ I have been contacted by our chairman Nkeki and told that they are on their way.

“My wife and I had gone to see our daughter on our own, but they sent us away.

“They asked us to go back and wait, to organise with the other parents before we can meet our daughter.

“So now we are waiting for the others to arrive, hopefully tomorrow.”