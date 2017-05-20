Fired Comey to testify about Russia’s ‘interference’ in elections that saw Trump secure White House

James Comey, U.S. President Barack Obama's nominee as director of the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, July 9, 2013. Comey, the nominee to be the next FBI director, said interrogation techniques such as waterboarding used during his time in President George W. Bush's administration constitute torture and are illegal. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

by Azeez Adeniyi

Former FBI Chief, James Comey who was fired by President Donald Trump has agreed to testify publicly about Russian interference in the 2016 elections, lawmakers announced Friday.

Top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Mark Warner in a statement said, “I hope that former Director Comey’s testimony will help answer some of the questions that have arisen since Director Comey was so suddenly dismissed by the president.

“Director Comey served his country with honor for many years, and he deserves an opportunity to tell his story. Moreover, the American people deserve an opportunity to hear it.”

[Read Also: PRES. TRUMP ASKED FBI DIRECTOR COMEY TO SHUT DOWN MICHAEL FLYNN INVESTIGATION]

The committee’s chairman, Richard Burr, indicated that they were looking forward to Comey’s testimony about Russian interference in the November 8 presidential elections.

The statement added that the hearing would take place after the Memorial Day holiday, May 29.

There have been couple of allegations against Trump this week, including that he may have obstructed justice by asking Comey to drop an investigation into one of his top advisors.

[Read Also: PRESIDENT TRUMP “TOLD” RUSSIANS FIRING ‘NUT JOB’ COMEY EASED PRESSURE]

On Friday, The Washington Post reported that a senior White House official was now under investigation as part of a probe over Russian efforts to tilt the elections in Trump’s favor.

The New York Times said the US president had told top Russian officials Comey’s sacking had relieved “great pressure” on him.

Trump has said he was a victim of the “greatest witch hunt” in American political history.

“There is no collusion between certainly myself and my campaign, but I can always speak for myself, and the Russians — zero,” Trump told reporters.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

President Trump “told” Russians firing ‘nut job’ Comey eased pressure

President Trump’s approval ratings hit new low in polls

Melania Trump set to meet Military families during first trip