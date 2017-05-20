Fired Comey to testify about Russia’s ‘interference’ in elections that saw Trump secure White House

by Azeez Adeniyi

Former FBI Chief, James Comey who was fired by President Donald Trump has agreed to testify publicly about Russian interference in the 2016 elections, lawmakers announced Friday.

Top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Mark Warner in a statement said, “I hope that former Director Comey’s testimony will help answer some of the questions that have arisen since Director Comey was so suddenly dismissed by the president.

“Director Comey served his country with honor for many years, and he deserves an opportunity to tell his story. Moreover, the American people deserve an opportunity to hear it.”

The committee’s chairman, Richard Burr, indicated that they were looking forward to Comey’s testimony about Russian interference in the November 8 presidential elections.

The statement added that the hearing would take place after the Memorial Day holiday, May 29.

There have been couple of allegations against Trump this week, including that he may have obstructed justice by asking Comey to drop an investigation into one of his top advisors.

On Friday, The Washington Post reported that a senior White House official was now under investigation as part of a probe over Russian efforts to tilt the elections in Trump’s favor.

The New York Times said the US president had told top Russian officials Comey’s sacking had relieved “great pressure” on him.

Trump has said he was a victim of the “greatest witch hunt” in American political history.

“There is no collusion between certainly myself and my campaign, but I can always speak for myself, and the Russians — zero,” Trump told reporters.