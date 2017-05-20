Ebola: We are on top of the situation – Health minister

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Minister of health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has said the Federal Government is ready to ensure the recent outbreak of Ebola virus in Congo does not spread to Nigeria.

In a recent interview with Punch, Adewole said the government has the situation under control, while stating that passengers are being screened at International airports.

He said, “Well, since 2014, when we were able to put Ebola under check, we have not let down our guards. If you visit any international airport, you will discover that we routinely screen passengers who come in and I was there (at an international airport) on Monday to ascertain the level of preparedness and to ensure that we are still actively doing what we ought to do.

“I just went to reassure myself. I have travelled out a couple of times and I know those thermal screeners are working. What we have decided to do is to set up an Ebola working group, led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“We have also invited representatives from the Ministry of Information and Culture so that we have a broad-based committee to handle response. We have also alerted the commissioners of health to manage any form of haemorrhagic fever with the seriousness it deserves.

“I have advised them to be careful when there is a case of any fever that is not malaria and not responding within 48 hours. So, I think we are on top of the situation.”