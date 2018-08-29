The West African Gaming Expo 2018 is the blockbuster you don’t want to miss

West African Gaming Expo (WAGE ) is back for the fifth year running, and this year is set to be a blockbuster.

The organizers of West Africa’s only technology conference and exhibition focusing on animation, video games and related products, have put together their largest event yet to celebrate 5 Years of WAGE events.

WAGE which is a platform for content creators working in the African continent and looking to showcase their digital content, is slated to host a three-day WAGE 18 event from the 1st to the 3rd of November 2018 in Lagos Nigeria.

This event will feature the ‘who is who’ of the African and Global Gaming industry and attendees will be treated to activities such as Conference Talks, Esport Tournaments, Prize Giveaways, Exhibitions (what type of exhibitions?) Virtual Reality and much more.

Participants taking part in WAGE 18 will consist of Investors, Buyers, Distributors, Publishers and the Global Press. Some participants already confirmed for WAGE 18 include The World’s Largest Mobile Games publisher “Gamesloft”, Germany’s Worldwide Cultural Institute “Goethe Institut”, South African based games development company “Big5Games”, Largest Games Association in South Africa “Make Games South Africa”, Largest Games Association Worldwide “International Games Developers Association”, and the World’s Largest Mobile Gaming News Platform “Pocket Gamer”.

WAGE is calling on all content creators to come forward and show the world what they have to offer.

The WAGE conference will give the participants a once in a lifetime opportunity to speak to a diverse mix of attendees, launch new product and services and educate attendees by sharing your experience and knowledge.

The WAGE exhibition will provide participants with the opportunity to showcase your content to attending guest and media houses, network with the growing gaming community, meet Distributors/Buyers/Publishers, and grant your brand exposure via our media partners.

Participants interested in organizing an Esport tournament are encouraged to leverage on WAGE’s platform. By organizing your Esport events at WAGE you are guaranteed attendees, Free publicity, event coverage via media partners, Free setup and location.

WAGE event also provides participants with the opportunity to organize tutorials and workshops in a class room setting. This is a very good opportunity to educate attendees on how to use your products and services, exam / test organizations and many more.

WAGE was designed to grow and nurture the African gaming industry and through our activities we are actively lowering the barrier of entry into the Global Gaming Industry for indigenous African Gaming Developers.

WAGE 18 is open for registration now, visit www.westafricangamingexpo.com , or call 0909 5327 326 for more information and registration details.