5 Nigerians to attend Climate Reality Training with former US Vice President, Al Gore

The Climate Reality Project has selected 5 Nigerians Global Shapers to participate in a training program to learn about the climate crisis and solutions from the Founder/Chairman of Climate Reality, former US Vice President and Nobel Laureate, Al Gore.

The Climate Reality Project established in 2011 by Al Gore is a network of influencers, activists, cultural leaders, organisers, scientists, and storytellers committed to education and advocacy on climate change.

Every year, the Project hosts trainings in locations such as Germany, South Africa and the United States of America where participants learn how to address climate challenges from Gore and a diverse set of expert speakers.

After the training, participants are expected to return to their various countries as members of the Climate Reality Leadership Corps, a global network of influencers who are committed to fighting the climate crisis around the world and already building a powerful movement for solutions in almost 150 countries.

This year, five Nigerians have been selected alongside 80 other persons from across the world to attend this training scheduled to hold from Tuesday, 28th August – Thursday, 31st August 2018 in Los Angeles.

1. Raquel Kasham Daniel

Global Shaper, Lagos Hub

Raquel is a development expert working directly with children in marginalised communities in Nigeria focusing on education and empowerment for girls through Beyond the Classroom Foundation.

She is a graduate of the University of Lagos and has received numerous awards including the 2016 Honour Nigeria Community Development Award by Trinity House, the 2015 Young Women of Change Award and 2014 Le Roche Exemplary Leadership Award by the present Governor of Lagos, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode. Raquel is a 2018 Advisory/Personal Mentor of the Queens Young Leaders Program UK.

She currently doubles as the Executive Assistant to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Industry Trade and Investment and serves as the Admin/HR lead at the Secretariat of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

Raquel is a passionate educator, recognized philanthropist, author and a gifted communicator who brings enormous expertise, insight, and energy to all her projects.

2. Kamal-deen Kassim

Global Shaper, Lagos Hub

Kamal-deen is the Lead, Engineering and Field Operations at the Nigeria branch of Project Gaia Inc. (PGI), a multi-national renewable energy organisation involved in supplanting the over-dependence of kerosene and wood fuels to sustainable biofuel.

He is a 2015 graduate of Chemical Engineering from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and served as the 17th Nigerian ambassador of Tunza Eco-generation, an environmental platform that brings young and passionate people together to discuss and develop solutions to environmental issues such as climate change and environmental pollution.

He is a LEAP Africa alumnus and is involved in volunteering activities focused on educating youth on becoming effective and inclusive leaders. He is also an alumnus of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) and is a 2018 Unleash Innovation Lab multi-awardee.

3. Abubakar Sani Bunza

Global Shaper, Kano Hub

Abubakar holds a first degree in Economics Education from Usman Danfodiyo University Sokoto, and two masters degrees from Bayero University Kano, in Business Administration and also in Business and Commercial Law.

Abubakar has 9 years work experience in the Telecommunications industry and currently works with 9mobile Telecommunication Nigeria, as Manager Experience Center.

He was actively involved in the 2018 World Environment Day celebration on the 5th of June in collaboration with Bayero University Kano, where over 1,000 students were sensitised on the impact of climate change and the need for environment protection.

Abubakar is passionate about community development and the environment, and is an Oracle Database 10g Administrator Certified Associate Professional.

4. Jake Okechukwu Effoduh

Global Shaper, Abuja Hub

Jake is the Assistant Director of the Council on African Security and Development (CASADE), an expert think tank advising African governments, ministries, agencies, universities, and international organisations. He is a human rights lawyer and an environmentalist with a demonstrated history of working in the field of human rights and regional community law.

In 2015 he obtained a Masters degree in International Law from the University of Oxford and received another Masters in 2017 from the Osgoode Hall Law School in Canada after conducting a research on environmental justice causes in West Africa. Prior to legal advocacy, Effoduh anchored 2 of Nigeria’s most popular radio programmes which aired on over 150 stations with more than 35 million Nigerians tuning-in weekly. He earned several local and international awards for his activism on radio.

He is passionate about human rights and technology transfer mechanisms for climate change adaptation and mitigation in Africa.

5. Amanda Archibong

Global Shaper, Abuja Hub

Amanda is an International Development Professional, currently Managing Partnerships for the African Union’s African Risk Capacity (ARC), an innovative solution to assist AU Member States to better plan and respond to the effects of weather-prone disasters through Financial mechanisms including Risk Transfer and Insurance. She fosters partnerships with technical, political and international development Partners, to hone the Disaster Risk Financing mandate of ARC.

Amanda also worked on implementing Aid for Trade initiatives in Africa as well as in the Pacific region. Her work included supporting the ECOWAS Commission to efficiently implement a Free Trade Scheme in West Africa, evaluating Trade Negotiation support projects in Fiji and Vanuatu and working on cross-regional Trade Facilitation learning initiatives between East and West Africa.

Amanda is a World Economic Forum Global Shaper with the Abuja Hub where she served as grants manager on the AMANA initiative; bridging the communication gap between security officials and civil society in Northern Nigeria. She currently serves as a strategic team member on the Open Africa project, a cross-hub initiative dedicated to advocating for easier travel and open borders on the continent. In May 2017, Amanda was selected by the World Economic Forum as a speaker at its annual meeting on Africa.