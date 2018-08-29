NASS member allegedly attacks constituents with thugs for demanding accountability

A member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Alhassan Ado Garba representing Tundun-Wada/Doguwa federal constituency has unleashed mayhem on his constituents. It was alleged that Alhassan carried out the attack during the last Sallah holiday.

The sad development was an aftermath of a sensitisation program carried out by TrackaNG, a community of active citizens dedicated to monitoring the implementation of government projects.

At one of its sensitisation programs, members of the community were informed of several projects allocated to their community which have been paid for but are yet to be implemented. Following the information, the members decided to confront their lawmaker and demand accountability but he personally led thugs after them.

Although no life was lost, several items worth millions of Naira were destroyed. Alhassan’s conduct is an act of defiance against the electorate he was elected to serve. The electorates have a right to question his activities and he is expected to respond with facts and figures. This is why he was elected. Lawmakers are expected to have a close relationship with their constituents and are supposed to drive the expected development in their communities through various constituency projects.

The inability of these elected representatives to carry out their responsibilities has forced citizens to continually demand accountability. Alhassan was presented with an opportunity to defend himself about the implementation of his projects but he chose to attack them forgetting that he would be needing their votes in the 2019 elections.

His conduct has shown that he is more focused on holding on to power than about serving his constituents. It is important that the Ethics and Privileges Committee of the House of Representatives investigates this incidence and right the alleged wrongs of Alhassan. He was elected to serve his constituents and not to harm them.