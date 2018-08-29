The Late 5: U.K Prime Minister, May visits Nigeria; Kwankwaso formally declares for Presidency amid mammoth crowd | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed doors with the British Prime Minister, Theresa May at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

After the meeting, President Buhari and Prime Minister May witnessed the signing of two bilateral agreements: Security and Defence Partnership and Economic Development Forum Agreement, before leaving for Lagos.

The visit of the British Prime Minister to Nigeria, is expected to touch on how to strengthen the existing cordial relationship between Nigeria and Britain.

Former Governor of Kano and Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District, Rabiu Kwankwaso on Wednesday, formally declared for the office of the President on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The declaration of the former Minister of Defence held at the Chinda hotel in Jabi District of Abuja, did not come without earlier hitches after he was denied use of the Eagle Square by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), despite securing approval and making payments one week ago.

Kwankwaso pledged to focus on issues of security, economy, social challenges, infrastructure, human capital development and global competitiveness, education, research and innovation.

“I intend to offer positive change. Change has again become inevitable. To live is to witness changes because change is an inseparable part of living. Come May 2019, the narrative of helplessness, buck- passing, division, poverty, insecurity, and hopelessness must change to turn to a new dawn of confidence in building a one well restructured Nigeria,” he said.

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the party would ensure that all its activities in preparation for the elections were in conformity with the nation’s constitution and the Electoral Act.

Oshiomhole who disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the party’s National Caucus meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, also promised that the hiss leadership would ensure that the principles of internal democracy are followed, while ensuring fairness and justice.

“I think everybody has confidence that we will do very credible primaries to ensure that those who fly the flag of the party have the mandate of their various constituencies,’’ Oshiomhole said.

Former Governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, has lamented the increasing rate of poverty in the country, accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government of continuously borrowing money rather than fixing the economy to enable the rich and poor fit in comfortably.

Speaking on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, on Wednesday, Obi who also decried the increased debt level of the country alleged that the Buhari administration abandoned governance and embraced politics.

“Poverty is increasing, children out of school have moved from 10 million to about 12 million,” Obi said.

“You are borrowing money and the issues that it is supposed to affect are not coming down. In 2017 unemployment moved from 14.8 per cent a high rate which means more people have lost their jobs; the economy is shrinking.” he added

Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbe, on Wednesday said that the problem of farmers/herders clash will be contained by the end of this year, if all the mechanisms government is building locally are put in place.

Ogbe made this known while delivering a lecture on Technology and Agricultural Revolution at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland, Lagos, adding that the mechanisms entails government providing enough feeds for cattle from agro waste, rice stocks, cassava leaves, maize, among others.

“We are determined to bring the crisis to an end”, he said

And stories from around the world:

Iran’s supreme leader warned Wednesday the country could abandon its nuclear deal with world powers if it no longer served its interests, even as economic and political pressure mounted on the government. (AFP)

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday named a commission including a South African ex-president and a British human rights lawyer to investigate the death of six people in an army crackdown on post-election protests early this month. (Reuters)

Don McGahn, the White House counsel, will resign from his position later this year, Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday.

The US president was reported to have been troubled by the recent disclosure that McGahn had cooperated extensively with Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference. (The Guardian)

The Brazilian government may restrict entrance of Venezuelans at the border in the remote northwestern state of Roraima, President Michel Temer said on Wednesday, after a flood of migrants has strained local services and sparked violence with residents. (Reuters)

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has softened planned pension changes following angry protests and a slump in his approval rating. (BBC)