The YNaija Cover – the 29th of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:

Stopping Kwankwaso from using the Eagles Square may hurt Buhari’s 2019 ambition

A Nigerian has decided to sue the FG for bad roads and it’s about damn time

Tags: ,

About The Author

Dolapo is a writer and journalist who works with YNaija. He has interests in Christianity, politics and sports

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 29, 2018

The Late 5: U.K Prime Minister, May visits Nigeria; Kwankwaso formally declares for Presidency amid mammoth crowd | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed doors with the ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 29, 2018

Stopping Kwankwaso from using the Eagles Square may hurt Buhari’s 2019 ambition

“We are sorry to inform you that the event can no longer hold on the said date because it is ...

Bernard Dayo August 29, 2018

AMVCA 2018: Is ‘Isoken’ the best romantic comedy we have had in a long time?

The AMVCA is almost here, and I’m trying to work up some enthusiasm after seeing the shocking nominations. The critic ...

Wilfred Okiche August 29, 2018

Fighting Corruption is Dangerous is an interesting retelling of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s legacy

2018 173 pages MIT Press According to Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the global average tenure ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 29, 2018

The Big 5: Former Delta Gov, Uduaghan formally joins APC; NLC assures workers of new minimum wage this year | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Former Governor of Delta, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan has formally announced his ...

Omoleye Omoruyi August 29, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Pete Davidson thinks Ariana Grande must be “blind” for accepting his proposal; Davido resumes NYSC | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail