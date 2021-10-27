Archbishop of Canterbury criticises Ghana anti-LGBT bill | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Soldier admits role in 1987 murder of Burkina Faso’s revolutionary leader Sankara

A former army private admitted at a trial on Tuesday that he had helped transport a hit squad to assassinate Burkina Faso’s revolutionary leader, Thomas Sankara, 34 years ago. – France24 reports.

Archbishop of Canterbury criticises Ghana anti-LGBT bill

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said he is “gravely concerned” by a proposed law in Ghana, which would impose harsh penalties on the LGBT community. – BBC reports.

Kenya to Convert Oil-Plants to LNG in Climate-Goal Pursuit

Kenya plans to retire or convert heavy fuel oil-fired power plants to use liquefied natural gas by 2030 as the nation pursues a cleaner energy path to a 100% climate-friendly grid. – Bloomberg reports.

World Bank suspends aid to Sudan after military coup

The World Bank said Wednesday it has suspended aid to Sudan following the military takeover that deposed the prime minister. – The Guardian reports.

‘Climate catastrophe’: World faces 2.7C temperature rise

Current commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions put the planet on track for a “catastrophic” average 2.7-degree Celsius temperature rise this century, the United Nations has said, the latest stark warning ahead of crunch climate talks. – Aljazeera reports.