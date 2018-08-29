FUTO has increased its transcript fee and it is unacceptable

Effective Monday, September 3, 2018, graduates of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) will have to pay the newly imposed transcript fee by the university management in order to process their requests.

In a circular released by the Department of General Administration, Office of the Registrar of FUTO, the processing fee for local transcript will be N10,000 instead of the previous N7,500, while delivery fees to foreign countries range from 17,500 to N35,000.

This new fee is an arbitrary increase that is not in the interest of the graduates. The memo released by the university management contains no reason for the increment apart from listing the new fee. It is important to note that transcript fee payment by students in the first place should be illegal considering students pay an astronomical amount of money to complete their clearance from the university and are also charged for their convocation ceremonies, a fee that includes their certificates. Universities in Nigeria have perfected the art of devising new ways to extort money from students while on campus and even after they graduate.

The situation in FUTO is not an exception as most government-owned universities in the country regularly delve into unethical practices., as it appears the decision of stakeholders in the education sector is to make life unbearable for Nigerians students.

The new transcript fee as announced by the management of FUTO is done in bad faith and should be justified it will be allowed to stand, and if not, it should be reversed immediately.