The YNaija Cover – 15th October

Nigerians on Tuesday berated the National Identity Management Commission over its decision to charge for the replacement and renewal of the National Identity Card. While some mocked the policy, calling it a renewal of citizenship, others wondered why the agency would issue such a directive when a majority of Nigerians had yet to get their cards. The NIMC had on Monday via its Twitter handle @nimc_ng, stated that Nigerians who lost their ID cards would pay N5,000 to replace them, while those whose cards expired would pay N3,000 for renewal.

Follow the links below to check out our latest stories:

5 Things that Should Matter Today: The Presidency is investigating the viral video of the fight between Aisha Buhari and Mamman Daura’s daughter

 

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo October 14, 2019

The YNaija Cover – 14th October

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has finally declared a state of emergency on various dilapidated highways and roads in Lagos. And that’s ...

Bernard Dayo October 14, 2019

The YNaija Cover – Sports Special

A bright and entertaining friendly at Singapore’s National Stadium ended all square as Brazil and Nigeria played out a 1-1 ...

Bernard Dayo October 12, 2019

The YNaija Cover – Saturday Special

Bernard Dayo October 10, 2019

The YNaija Cover – 10th October

Follow the links below to check out our latest stories: Recent data on sexual assault in Kaduna is a warning ...

Bernard Dayo October 8, 2019

The YNaija Cover – 8th October

Bernard Dayo October 7, 2019

The YNaija Cover – 7th October

Follow the links below to check out our latest stories The BBC Africa Eye exposé on sexual harassment in West ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail