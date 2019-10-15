The YNaija Cover – 15th October

Nigerians on Tuesday berated the National Identity Management Commission over its decision to charge for the replacement and renewal of the National Identity Card. While some mocked the policy, calling it a renewal of citizenship, others wondered why the agency would issue such a directive when a majority of Nigerians had yet to get their cards. The NIMC had on Monday via its Twitter handle @nimc_ng, stated that Nigerians who lost their ID cards would pay N5,000 to replace them, while those whose cards expired would pay N3,000 for renewal.

Follow the links below to check out our latest stories: