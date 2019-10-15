Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw today:

National ID 3k lemaooooooo 😂😂 I’ll rather buy Amala with the money — Slimkally (@Slimkally) October 15, 2019

Someone sent my guy chocolate from US and Nipost officials ate it. 😩😩 — Uncle Uzor. (@kelecie) October 15, 2019

People who sleep with the duvet or blanket wrapped over their heads are dangerous psychopaths and should be avoided. Any time I try it I feel like I’m suffocating within minutes yet people sleep very comfortably like that for an entire night…hian! — Ugwunna Ejikem (@UgwunnaEjikem) October 15, 2019

Most ladies don’t know how to chat, they just answer questions. — MR AHMED🇳🇬 (@UncleMohamz) October 15, 2019

If you want to hear the whole truth about yourself, just make your neighbor angry — Born Gifted 🆖 (@Sammyskopi) October 15, 2019