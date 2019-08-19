The YNaija Cover – the 19th of August

Follow the links below to check out our latest stories:
5 Things that Should Matter Today: Frodd’s sexual misconduct on #BBNaija is a reminder that women aren’t safe around men
Do you love Nigerian history? Then binge these new historical shows
Former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu makes today’s weekend Cover for recently being attacked by members of the Indigenous People ...
FIFA on Friday banned former Nigeria Football Federation official Samson Siasia for life after the body’s ethics panel found him ...
Burna Bank by Burnaboy is exactly how you get ...
President Muhammadu Buhari makes today’s Cover for asking the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop providing foreign exchange for ...
Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate Khafi Kareem is on today’s Cover – a UK tabloid The Sun published a rather ...
Comedian Maraji faced backlash today on the internet when she said that there’s only one way to Heaven, which is ...
