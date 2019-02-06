Article

The YNaija Cover – the 6th of February

Follow the links to read the stories on YNaija:

 

 

 

El-Rufai replies critics on his alleged call to violence

The journey to Zero FGM: One step at a time! 

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

