The YNaija Senators’ Ranking for October

Surprisingly this month, quite a number of senators sponsored motions during plenary, and it’s easy for individual performances to be buried under heavy political conversations that don’t center senators. For October, here’s our definitive ranking:

10. Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North)

Abia North senator Orji Uzor Kalu is still embroiled in a 12-year-old case of an alleged N7.65bn fraud, and a Federal High Court in Lagos has earmarked December 2 to pass judgement. It’s safe to say Uzor Kalu would be more invested in extricating himself from the allegation than serving his constituency.

9. Abubakar Tambuwal (Sokoto South)

The Court of Appeal which sat in Sokoto on Wednesday just sacked Alhaji Abubakar Shehu-Tambuwal as Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District. Sacked in favour of PDP’s Ibrahim Danbaba as winner of the election, nothing positive has been associated with Tambuwal in his constituency.

8. Rochas Okorocha (Imo West)

The political bickering between governor of Imo Emeka Ihedioha and Rochas Okorocha has just deepened, with the Ihedioha suing Okorocha to court for inciting his supporters to disobey the state government. Okorocha has made some incendiary comments in the past against Ihedioha, and it’s interesting how he’s becoming more prominent in the affairs of Imo that focusing on his senatorial constituency.

7. Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North)

Representing Oyo North Senatorial District, Dr Abdulfatai Buhari made it his business to inform the minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola about the deplorable state of Oyo-Iseyin and Igbeti-Ilorin roads. He did this via an SOS letter. Politicians calling out other politicians to perform their duties isn’t something we often see.

6. Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central)

The Delta State National Assembly election petition tribunal just upheld the election of the Deputy Senate President and lawmaker representing Delta Central Senatorial district, Ovie Omo-Agege. Following this decision, Omo-Agege condemned the “attack” on the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, in Benin City, with the ongoing political bickering between him and the governor of Edo Godwin Obaseki.

5. Ike Ekweremadu (Enugu West)

Senator Ike Ekweremadu recently called on the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace holding in Ethiopia, to pay special attention to the xenophobic attacks on the African continent. The former Deputy Senate president also chairs the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee of the IPTP, and used his time at the session to open talks on South Africa’s ongoing xenophobia.

4. Teslim Kolawole Folarin (Oyo Central)

Senator for Oyo Central Teslim Kolawale Folarin, who also the chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content resolved to ensure that all multinational companies in the country comply with 30 percent involvement of Nigerians in the top management positions in their respective companies. Folarin said the committee had discovered that Nigerians were competent to do the same work expatriates were doing.

3. Abubakar Kyari (Borno North)

Following the recent increment of tuition fees by the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), which has place a burden on students, the Senate mandated its Committee on Tertiary Education and TETFUND to investigate the matter in a bid to finding lasting solution to the issue. The Senate’s decision to wade into the hike in fee by the institution was reached following a motion considered during plenary. Sponsor of the motion, Senator Abubakar bemoaned the recent decision by the UNIMAID management to increase the registration and other fees of the school from N25,000 to N129,000, an increase of over 400 percent.

2. Ahmed Lawan (Yobe North)

This week, Senate President Ahmad Lawan rejected the call for a unicameral legislature for Nigeria that would require scrapping the Senate or the House of Representatives. Lawan, who spoke on Monday at the third convocation of the Nigerian Institute of Legislative and Development Studies (NILDS), picked Nigeria’s diversity and ethnic composition as the basis of his argument. Whether a bicameral framework will be adopted in the future remains to be seen.

1. Rose Oko Okoji (Cross River North)

The Senate reintroduced a bill seeking to establish the National Assembly Budget and Research Office (NABRO). The bill, which was passed back in May, failed to receive assent by President Muhammadu Buhari. Sponsored by Senator Rose Oko Okoji of Cross River North during plenary, the NABRO bill will provide assistance to all committees in both chambers of the National Assembly including but not limited to information with respect to budget and all bills relating to new budget heads; information with respect to estimated future revenue and changing revenue conditions.