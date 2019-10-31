Like taxes and death, the Nigerian government has come again about regulating social media

Social media

It feels like with every cycle of oppressive behaviour, the Federal government remembers that social media is a tool of dissent and threatens to either regulate social media or restrict it altogether. It is such a common trope that it has become part of our news cycle, along with raises in taxes, strikes and incidences of injustice.

This cycle is sponsored by Buhari cabinet Information minister, Lai Mohammed who made a statement during a address on  Wednesday that the Buhari administration was finalizing plans to divert government funding towards increasing technical proficiency in the monitoring of social media for the express purpose of combating hate speech.

“We cannot allow our media environment to be overtaken by fake news and hate speech, especially on the social media,”

If you’ve been following the news, then you already know the definition for ‘hate speech’ and ‘treason’ are very vague in the Federal government play book. Journalists Abba Jalingo and Dadiyata were arrested from their homes without charge for ‘dissenting’ against the government, neither have been given a fair trial, the possibility of bail or even a fair hearing so their families know where they are.

But Mohammed isn’t just concerned about social media in his new crackdown, he also announced that the National Broadcasting Corporation would increase fines for radio and television stations from N500,000 to N5 million naira, a 1000% increase. Considering that Chief Raymond Dokpesi’s AIT was taken off the air a few months ago, in retaliation to accusations of government impropriety then you know the government acts first and ask  questions later.

There is no question that the Nigerian government under President Buhari has had an atrocious track record, and this new threat, if followed through, will only worsen the government’s image. But it seems the government doesn’t seem to care.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Edwin Okolo October 30, 2019

What is the ministry of education’s response to #SexForGrades? ‘Read Your Books’

Unless you’ve been living in a rock in Ghana or Nigeria, then you have heard of #SexForGrades. Journalist and OAP ...

Edwin Okolo October 29, 2019

Just a reminder: Children cannot consent to sexual activity

When we have conversations about rape culture, we do so to dismantle the deeply ingrained belief systems that enable sexual ...

Editor October 28, 2019

‘Operation Positive Identification’ is discrimination in action

Ever since President Buhari won his second term, Nigerians across the country have worried that the President and his cabinet ...

Edwin Okolo October 25, 2019

The new UNDP report on African migration in Europe makes sense if you are a Nigerian

The United Nations Development Program recently released a report on the migration patterns of African immigrants to Europe, a very ...

Edwin Okolo October 24, 2019

If you want a university education, then you better go get your NIN

There hasn’t be a project that showed Nigeria’s incompetence as consistently as the National Idenitification Number Scheme (NIN) . Chaired ...

Edwin Okolo October 23, 2019

Closed borders and USSD charges, is this how to grow Nigeria’s economy?

“All goods, for now, are banned from being exported or imported through our land borders and that is to ensure ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail