The #YNaijaCover: The Rona comes for East Africa

The novel COVID-19 made a stop at Kenya this Friday as the country’s health minister, Mutahi Kagwe, told a news conference the patient who is a 27-year-old Kenyan had been diagnosed at the government’s national influenza centre laboratory on the evening of March 12, after travelling home via London on March 5.

Following the development, the East African country which is a major hub for global firms and the United Nations suspended all public gatherings, sporting events, open-air religious meetings and “all events that are of a huge public nature,” adding that schools would remain open but all inter-school events would be suspended.

Kenya, which has the richest economy in sub-Saharan Africa but dependent on imports from China and other Asian countries, thus becomes the 11th country in the region to confirm a case of COVID-19, bringing its total reported cases to 39.

Although Kenya Airways had last month suspended flights to China before adding Rome and Geneva to the list of suspended destinations on Thursday relies heavily on tourism as an important source of hard currency and jobs, we look forward to learning how the government will be able to manage the situation while the health of its citizenry is still placed paramount.

These are indeed trying times for the world. Do we pray? What’s the way forward?