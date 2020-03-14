UltimateLoveNG: True colors are beginning to show #PreshDavid

We are four weeks into the Ultimate Love reality show and who’s in and who’s out is a question we can’t definitively answer. The housemates were brought in to find love, but so far it seems like a hunt for fame and money than a quest to find love. Before proceeding, it is important to note that everything being discussed in this article is based on an interesting hearsay, but we’ll be remiss if we let this juicy gist slip past our readers, so here we go.

Say what you will about ObiEbi’s relationship; the fighting, the unnecessary confrontations, the misunderstandings, and just the emotional turmoil in general. At least with these couples, we are sure to some degree that it all comes from a place of truth. But with relationships like PreshDavid and Jaykech, we simply don’t know where we stand as it’s all lovey-dovey for the camera. Curiously, who tells her partner to ‘kill himself’ just because of a simple dispute.

On Friday, PreshDavid who was put in charge of rehearsals had a simple conflict of interest and it quickly degenerated into an ugly quarrel of who should have their way. David tried to organize the housemates but Presh wasn’t having it unless they did things her way. She even went as far as disrupting the entire process and putting everyone in an uncomfortable predicament. In the end, everyone listened to David and they were able to get over with their rehearsals, even though it didn’t end there.

Presh confronted David about the drama much later and when she couldn’t accept that things worked out perfectly under David’s supervision, she told him to go “kill himself.” In my opinion, a harsh statement from someone who claims to be in love.

At the height of it, Ebi revealed to Obi that the night before. she overhead Presh and Nkechi talking about how they are in the house for the fame. In her words, ‘they were in the house to be like Toke Makinwa and Mercy, adding that they are only with the guys because of the house.’ Again, this was according to Ebi, who claimed to have heard the conversation between Presh and Nkechi.

I guess time has a way of wearing down people’s will and it’s only those with a sincere motive that can withstand any obstacle.