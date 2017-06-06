‘There are plans to weaken Osinbajo’s authority’ – Sources

An Aso Rock cabal led by the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, to limit the constitutional authority of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has reportedly began at the presidential palace in Abuja, with a meeting held in London last week.

This comes after an earlier attempt to limit Osinbajo’s constitutional authority failed, Sahara Reporters says.

The sources, according to the online news site, revealed that the cabal had the meeting a few days ago in London at where presidential aides were in attendance, but without the knowledge of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is in the United Kingdom.

The officials, Sahara Reporters continues, are not happy with Buhari’s transfer of presidential power to Osinbajo, preferring that one of them be charged with the exercise of such authority in the absence of the President.

The cabal, the source reveals are aiming to adopt fresh tactics to limit his powers by seeking to lay false allegations on him.

In addition to Kyari, others involved in the plot include the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, as well as Buhari’s secretary, Tunde Sabiu.

One of the main decisions of the meeting in London was to allege that the Acting President’s was ‘religious and ethnic’ with his appointments.

Sirika, who is to implement the plan of the cabal, was given the task of accusing Osinbajo of appointing only Christians to his office, a charge presidential aides disputed widely over the weekend.

They pointed out that a huge majority of the Acting President’s security aides and other officials are Northerners and Muslims inherited from the former vice-president, Namadi Sambo, who himself was surprised recently when he visited the acting President to see most of them still around.