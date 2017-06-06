[The Alausa Blog]: LASG commissions newly refurbished intensive care unit at LASUTH

The Lagos State Government has commissioned the newly refurbished Intensive Care Unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital which was upgraded and equipped by the Redeemed Christian Church of God as part of activities marking the 10th anniversary of the Apapa Family of the Church.

The Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Prof. Adewale Oke who spoke during the commissioning said “this donation is a huge one by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Apapa family. The upgrade of our facility to a more conducive one is quite commendable, especially during the celebration of 50 years of the existence of Lagos and 10 years of establishing RCCG Apapa family.”

Represented by the Director, Clinical Services, and Training, Dr. Ayoade Adedokun, Oke pledged to put the facility to good use, saying that the gesture would assist in management and treatment of patients and called on well-meaning Nigerians, including Corporate Organisations, Non-Governmental Organisations, Government bodies and individuals to emulate the gesture.

In his speech during the commissioning ceremony, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E. A. Adeboye prayed that “The commissioning of this centre today would mark a turning point for the better not only in this hospital but in all hospitals across the State and to the entire workforce of LASUTH, the healing power of God will continue to operate here”.

The Intensive Care Unit named after Pastor Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye was equipped by the Church with multi-million naira facilities including of 5,000 ICU Beds, four Alpha-Active Mattresses, B-Braun Infusion Pumps, Syringe Pumps, Multi-Parameter Patient monitors and bedside lockers.

Also speaking at the event, the presiding Pastor of the Apapa Family, the donor parish, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade said that the gesture was one of the several interventions of the Parish to make quality healthcare accessible and less cumbersome to the underprivileged Nigerians. He said that the church has since its establishment identified with the State government in several capacities as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.