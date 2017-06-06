APC chieftain suspended for ‘disrespecting’ Amaechi

The APC caucus in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State has suspended its chairman, Allwell Onyesoh, for allegedly disrespecting the state’s party leader and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Punch reports that he has been replaced with the former member representing Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke.

The caucus, in a statement signed by Okey Amadi and nine others, said it had also elected Elder Geirge Nwanjoku as its secretary.

Onyesoh was accused by the APC caucus in Etche of attempting to mar Amaechi’s image, adding that his suspension from the caucus was a decision taken to stop him (Onyesoh) from further insulting the leader of the party in the state.

“Our brother and friend, Allwell Onyesoh, has become reckless in so many ways in his desperate reactions to sensitive matters, which ordinarily should call for great caution, tact, and understanding.

“Similarly, he has chosen where reason ought to be needful, to exhibit great disrespect to and disregard for the person of our indisputable leader and Minister of Transportation, the Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.

“As politicians and major stakeholders, we clearly understand the underlying reasons for the shocking behaviour of Chief Allwell Onyesoh and what is obviously transforming into a deliberate scheme to destabilise the APC in Etche.

“An extra-ordinary meeting of Etche caucus and major stakeholders of the APC in Etche held on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at the Etche headquarters, Okehi, to examine burning issues, which affect the future and welfare of our party. After far-reaching deliberations and consultations on a wide range of issues, the following resolutions were taken:

“That Etche people are irrevocably loyal and committed to the able leadership that is being offered by our great leader and Minister of Transportation, the Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

“That our resolve to abide by the basic principles upon which our great party is founded which stress among other things, party supremacy, the strengthening of our democratic institutions, discipline, order, and change that we all can see remain unshaken.

“That Chief Allwell Onyesoh is hereby suspended from the Etche APC caucus until he purges himself of contempt; that in the interim, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, a former member of the Rivers State Executive Council and former member of the National Assembly is now to act as the protem chairman of Etche caucus, while the secretary of the party in Etche, Elder George Nwanjoku is to act as the secretary of the caucus,” the statement read in part.