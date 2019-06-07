There’s One Million Naira to be won at the Bling Lagosians Grand Premiere holding June 16th

Less than two weeks to go and $1 million party to be thrown at Filmhouse cinemas for the directorial debut of Bolanle Austen-Peters movie – The Bling Lagosians out in cinemas 28th of June. We are excited to witness the Richest Red Carpet Lagos has seen!! #TheBlingLagosians

These Lagos streets are buzzing and we can’t contain our excitement for this amazing comedy drama!

The premiere will definitely be a showstopper with our stars glammed up ready to strut the red carpet with all eyes on them at this exclusive invitation-only premiere.

With N1 million up for grabs who would be the best dressed for the night win in the most quintessential red carpet look.

Here’s how to Win (You have to really BRING IT on the red Carpet

First winner (Best Dressed) N500,000

2nd Runner Up N350,000

3rd Runner up N150,000

Date: Sunday, 16th of June 2019

Dress Code: Eko For Show  (Show us exactly what you’ve got, you know Eko never carrys Last !!)

Venue: Filmhouse Cinemas, Lekki phase 1

*Terms and Conditions Apply

Watch the trailer:

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor June 7, 2019

Lighthouse Women’s Network to drive diversity and inclusion agenda with ‘Views from the Other side’

Women’s Social Development Network the Light House Women’s Network has announced details of its 6th Personal Development Conference. At this ...

Bernard Dayo June 4, 2019

Arla Dano celebrated World Milk Day with consumers enjoying dairy on the farm

June 1st marked the 18th celebration of World Milk Day and Arla Dano® in its yearly tradition of driving conversation ...

Sponsor June 3, 2019

WaterEase Africa organises seminar to help break the silence about menstrual hygiene management

May 28th is celebrated internationally as the World Menstrual Hygiene Day.  Menstrual hygiene day is meant to serve as a ...

Sponsor May 31, 2019

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, takes “Keeps Getting Better” Campaign to Computer Village

It was a fun and interesting time last week when HMD Global took its “Keeps Getting Better” Nokia Android smartphone ...

Sponsor May 31, 2019

Peak Milk commences breakfast culture agenda; serves breakfast in key cities across Nigeria

Peak Milk, Nigeria’s supreme dairy brand has begun a crusade on the importance of a healthy breakfast – and why ...

Sponsor May 31, 2019

Betty Irabor, Adaku Ufere Awoonor and Emily Wale Koya set to speak at the XWAC Africa 2019 Development Summit

Registration lines are now open for participants who are interested to attend the fourth edition of XWACAFRICA 2019 DEVELOPMENT SUMMIT. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail