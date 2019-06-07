There’s One Million Naira to be won at the Bling Lagosians Grand Premiere holding June 16th

Less than two weeks to go and $1 million party to be thrown at Filmhouse cinemas for the directorial debut of Bolanle Austen-Peters movie – The Bling Lagosians out in cinemas 28th of June. We are excited to witness the Richest Red Carpet Lagos has seen!! #TheBlingLagosians

These Lagos streets are buzzing and we can’t contain our excitement for this amazing comedy drama!

The premiere will definitely be a showstopper with our stars glammed up ready to strut the red carpet with all eyes on them at this exclusive invitation-only premiere.

With N1 million up for grabs who would be the best dressed for the night win in the most quintessential red carpet look.

Here’s how to Win (You have to really BRING IT on the red Carpet

First winner (Best Dressed) N500,000

2nd Runner Up N350,000

3rd Runner up N150,000

Date: Sunday, 16th of June 2019

Dress Code: Eko For Show (Show us exactly what you’ve got, you know Eko never carrys Last !!)

Venue: Filmhouse Cinemas, Lekki phase 1

*Terms and Conditions Apply