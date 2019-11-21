This festive season, DStv is launching a Nigerian festival pop-up channel!

In the spirit of celebration this festive season, all DStv subscribers will be treated to the Festivals pop-up channel, a channel dedicated to showcasing 7 Nigerian festivals this season. The Nigeria Festivals pop-up channel will go live on DStv Channel 198.

The festival extravaganza will kick off with an exciting coverage of the 6th All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA (21st and 23rd of November), AFRIMA is an annual celebration of African talent from all regions of the continent, and is set to take place November 20-23 in Lagos, Nigeria. You don’t want to miss out on AFRIMA, the continent’s biggest music event with the theme ‘Feel Africa’ The awards show will feature thrilling and innovative programme of activities set to cater to all stakeholders from entertainment to music business to tourism and destination marketing.

Unusual Praise (29th of November). Unusual Praise is an exciting and spirit-filled all-night Praise and Worship event. Unusual Praise promotes evangelization by creating an unforgettable praise experience, utilizing live music and praise as a tool to inspire and challenge people from all backgrounds to share the message of Jesus Christ and to live a life centred around the Gospel of Jesus Christ and to build a deeper relationship with Him.

The Experience (6th December). With several hundreds of thousands of people in attendance from all over the globe, ‘The Experience’ Lagos lives up to its stellar reputation as the largest

gospel concert held in Africa and arguably, the world. The event will feature award-winning artists such as Travis Greene, Sinach, Todd Dulaney.

Akwa Ibom Christmas Carol Festival (20th December) AKCAROLSFEST returns with the theme: “ONLY GOD”. The Festival is a glittering carnival of songs and an annual evening celebration where thousands of voices are raised in worship to the Almighty God.

Carnival Calabar (26th December) Also known as Africa’s Biggest Street Party, The Carnival Calabar is a special and popular cultural festival that displays African culture and heritage by means of music, dressing, drama and other cultural creativities of talented persons).

Miss Africa (27th December) The Miss Africa Pageant is an added value to the annual Christmas Festival/Carnival Calabar. Thirty African Beauties and Brains will showcase their beauty talent depicting the theme “Humanity”.

The contestants would be camped for 3 weeks where they will be mentored, drilled and taught how to speak, walk and behave respectively, and thereby becoming a voice and face of positive change across communities. The grand finale will see the Fourth Miss Africa Queen crowned. She will lead other contestants in campaigning to make the world a better place for humanity by promoting Africa Positively to the world at large.

Greater Lagos (31st December) Greater Lagos is an event is a special concert dedicated to the residents of Lagos, it showcases musical talents celebrating the end of the year and ushering the residents of Lagos into the new year.