The Thread: “Guess who will take his pound of flesh from this Davido-Tagbo matter? Uncle Dele Momodu” | TwitterNG’s reactions

As the investigation into the death of Tagbo, Caroline Danjuma’s lover, continues, Davido is keen to extricate himself from the affair. It was Caroline who first blew the horn on Davido’s involvement and yesterday the Lagos state Commissioner for Police (who has since been stripped of his rank) came forward with more facts, exposing Davido’s lie that Tagbo did not leave the club with him.

Late last night, Davido finally released CCTV footage showing that Tagbo did not enter his car. Twitter has expressed sympathy for the musician’s plight, but the jury is out on what Dele Momodu may do.

#NoBeMeTalkAm

See below:

#IStandWithDavido

Please, I do not consider Davido a suspect in any manner. As a matter of fact, I hope this get resolved soon so he can have his peace. — Oba (@OlaseniOladejo) October 12, 2017

40 Tots of tequila! Tagbo took dis all by himself. Why comin at Davido again? Autopsy has Spoken! What again? #BringBackDavido @iam_Davido — the_deaf_dj (@Lekkzdope) October 12, 2017

I feel for @iam_Davido over this Tagbo, DJ Olu and Chime's death, only God knows the truth. #RIP to the death — A C H I E V E R⚡🔌 (@AchieverChika) October 12, 2017

Davido cannot be responsible for such a thing, He certainly does not have anything to do with the case. @iam_davido is innocent #OBO — Qazeem C_kez (@Kezmas2) October 12, 2017

Take heart bro God is in control I love you and believe in you, everything is going to be fine RIP TAGBO, OLU 💔💔 @iam_Davido God knows — salami ayomide (@OluwaSalami) October 12, 2017

RIP Tagbo, DJ Olu and Chime…… I didn't think it was serious until this morning 3 Vibrant youths gone

May God give us Wisdom. — Caesar and 6 others (@the_realCAESAR) October 13, 2017

Back to square one

BREAKING: Lagos state commissioner of police speaking on Tagbo's death and confirmed Davido lied to them. pic.twitter.com/hNmR00hInF — PEREZ (@___perez94) October 12, 2017

I always knew they will mess with this Davido Tagbo case. I laugh at the future of nigeria. What really happened? Lies lies lies pic.twitter.com/JBUX5pO6Jp — Sean Tolupez (@STolupez) October 12, 2017

The police officer who spoke to the press yesterday on Davido's case as regards Tagbo's death has been demoted pic.twitter.com/oSdQ0P4e7p — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) October 12, 2017

So the commissioner who ordered for the arrest of Davido has been demoted… Nigeria, you are doing wonderful… #welldone — àbúrò martialii (@St_sammiee) October 12, 2017

Implicated

wizkid will know no peace until he confesses how he killed tagbo.wizkid killed tagbo just to implicate davido — joshua nnaji (@davido_fanpage_) October 11, 2017

Huh? From where to where to what? 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/5aivbpSjZe — HRH Adabekee👑 (@cremechic11) October 13, 2017

.how can a sensible being, say Wizkid killed Davido's friends to bring him down? Like Davido was on top b4.. pic.twitter.com/JALuyVT2G9 — JoshGunner◾ (@osagiejoshua6) October 12, 2017

Wen I Said 20 Man Shall Fall Dat Day ,All Ur Man Shall Fall Da Day If U Cross My Lane? I Never Knew Davido. So Stop D Trash. BAD Exit Tagbo pic.twitter.com/tOFoqz64t8 — Wizkid (@wizikidayo) October 12, 2017

Davido is not a killer

Wizkid is not a kid

Donjazzy is not a jujuman.

Simi is not a simbi

Duncan mighty is not a mighty drunkard.. — Engr. Sam (@Ugofather1) October 12, 2017

Vindicated

Davido post CCTV footage related to Tagbo's Death . Part [1] pic.twitter.com/qitGNBUNXo — BMAX (@OfficialBmax) October 12, 2017

Davido should just sue the Nigerian police. WOW! Thank God for the 3 videos. — JAKE CORLEONE (@Hitee_) October 12, 2017

Tagbo was staggering in that video and Davido was even holding him. Davido left that place while Tagbo was still alive — JAKE CORLEONE (@Hitee_) October 12, 2017

Davido has posted videos. They should just bury the boy in peace and everyone should rest. — Mackie (@Amakah_) October 12, 2017

Musing

this @iam_Davido friend that died changed my week… — shade oladunni (@ShadeOladunni) October 12, 2017

Bigups, Caro

It remains to be seen how Davido will wriggle himself out of this Tagbo's death. Thankgod for Caroline Danjuma for speaking up & the CCTV. — Miz Cazorla (@MizCazorla1) October 12, 2017

A doctor’s take

So Davido has been caught up with deaths of people close to him and he has a lot of explaining to do. Here's my view no one asked for. 😀 — Aremu Oni'ruh 😀 (@WoliOluwa) October 13, 2017

It is probably a highlight of how drugs are readily available amongst these celebrities. Smh. Davido no doubt need to clarify issues. — Aremu Oni'ruh 😀 (@WoliOluwa) October 13, 2017

Last laugh?

Guess who's likely to be most pleased & ready to take back his pound of flesh on this Davido & Tagbo matter? Yeah, uncle Dele Mamodu. — Celestine (@celestocalculus) October 12, 2017

Omo!