The Thread: Here’s what Ambode should do about Computer Village instead

Every one knows Ambode has one goal for Lagos state: turning it into a mega city. And nothing will stand in the way of the governor achieving this- not danfo drivers, Otodo Gbame residents or current Computer Village occupants.

Computer Village sprang out of nowhere to become the “major market for technology products”, Victor Asemota says. Lagosians rely on Computer Village to solve their tech needs, and now Ambode wants to destroy this money spinning hub.

Cheta Nwanze has an alternative solution for Governor Ambode. See below:

That’s right.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: “Don’t die for this country. Don’t waste your blood” | TwitterNG reacts to Charly Boy’s attack

“You must go through ASUU strike. It’s in the constitution” | TwitterNG reacts

LONG READ: The impact of Electronic banking on bank performance in Nigeria