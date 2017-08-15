Anambra election: Gov Willie Obiano emerges APGA candidate

The incumbent governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano Tuesday, in a primary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), held at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka, emerged as the candidate for the November 18 poll.

The governor, who was the sole contestant in the primary, polled 1,070 “yes” votes from a total accredited delegate of 1,092.

There were 11 “no” votes against the governor’s candidature, whereas 11 votes were invalid.

The Director-General of Obiano re-election campaign organisation, Chief Victor Umeh said APGA had done great in the state, such that it would earn it victory in any election in the state.