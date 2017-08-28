The Thread: “HOLY FKKKKKKK” “My mouth is on the floor” | Twitter goes insane over Game of Thrones Season 7 finale

Game of Thrones Season 7 wrapped up yesterday. And what a bang it was. Little finger losing his head to Arya’s blade was the most satisfying thing ever, Jaimie walking away from Cersaie had us saying, “you go boy”. But all that goodness pales in comparison to the Night King and the ice dragon bringing down the wall with aplomb. That was the kicker that ensured Twitter collectively lost its mind.

See below:

Good incest vs bad incest: #JonarysRules

Me: I can't have children… Jon: Challenge accepted. pic.twitter.com/3ffpXk8qA7 — Daenerys Targaryen (@Daenerys) August 28, 2017

Jon Snow: I don't have a condom. Daenerys Targaryen: Don't worry. I'm on a witch's curse. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) August 28, 2017

That scene was everything I dreamed it would be. #Jonarys pic.twitter.com/t6qFllsmRm — ᴄ ᴘ ᴛ. ᴀ ɪ ᴍ ᴇ ᴇ (@AimeeHollie09) August 28, 2017

Dany: I can't have children

Jon: You should try, you never know

Dany: Well, if you incest!#GameOfThrones #JonAndDany — ROD Q (@rodrash007) August 28, 2017

Love how divided the fandom is with #Jonarys. Let's be honest, at least they're not siblings. Oh. Wait… Not siblings like Jaime/Cersei. pic.twitter.com/QBBaCoB1wr — ᴄ ᴘ ᴛ. ᴀ ɪ ᴍ ᴇ ᴇ (@AimeeHollie09) August 28, 2017

Not touching that with a long pole

I downright to refuse to emotionally engage in #jonarys in any way. Maybe Khal Drogo will magically revive and all will be well — Geertje (@keysemusic) August 27, 2017

When Jon & Dany are getting it on and Bran is simultaneously explaining that they're related #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/byvotEFo3z — Victoria Dobbin (@_victoriajewel) August 28, 2017

Jaimie grew a pair

Biggest round of applause goes to Jaime Lannister for escaping an emotionally abusive relationship after 7 seasons. #GameOfThronesFinale — Travis Zimpfer (@TravisZimpfer) August 28, 2017

i hope next season is just jaime backpacking through southeast asia to find himself — Anna Silman (@annaesilman) August 28, 2017

Blow that wall the hell up

NICE WALL YOU GOT THERE BE A SHAME IF SOMETHING HAPPENED TO IT. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/WrXfjMKWOr — Suhaib (@TheSolankeRole) August 28, 2017

Viserion and the Night's King destroys the wall #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/9QYHLUC4za — GoT Things (@GoTthings_) August 28, 2017

A sub for Trump- and the white supremacists

They're going to build a new wall, and the Night King will pay for it. — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) August 28, 2017

Hey neo nazis come to the wall want to see something real quick!! pic.twitter.com/8SQveVgnuh — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 28, 2017

The people of Westeros when the army of the dead destroys a wall that has stood for 8,000 years. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Moa4VT7VmZ — Liam (D) (@LWalshNHL) August 28, 2017

Tormund; dear dear Tormund

The men of the Nights Watch when the White Walkers walked up to that wall.. #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/3YT3StBXFY — T. Stokes (@taystokes19) August 28, 2017

Tormund & Beric after seeing Viserion destroy the wall: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/3Y91xy0eYG — daenerys ❀ (@allenxto) August 28, 2017

Everyone is so hung up on the wall and incest that we've forgotten one thing… IS TORMUND BLOODY OKAY OR NOT?!?! #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/akvHNRqFqU — Jake Smith (@jakesmi63408214) August 28, 2017

All in our feels

My mouth is on the floor. #GameofThrones — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) August 28, 2017

when the white walkers show up at the wall #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/KoK7r16LK4 — Paige Harrington (@pcharrington1) August 28, 2017

Seriously?! That's how you end it!? The wait for next season is SO LONG. Goddamnit. I'm overloading right now. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7A57CJbqYP — Mike (@ThoughtsByMike) August 28, 2017

When you realize that may have been the last episode for two years #GameOfThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/2ezUlEFBHY — Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) August 28, 2017

Me before finale 🤤

Me during finale 😬

Me end of finale 😱

Me thinking about waiting for next season 😵 #GameOfThrones — ACTSIDERS (@actsidersny) August 28, 2017

Reporter: Did you enjoy watching the finale?

Me: It was great

Reporter: Can't wait till 2019 right?

Me:#GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Yqcmq4oUoe — Tiffany Jones (@TuffunyJo) August 28, 2017

Tell me about it.