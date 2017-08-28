The Thread: “HOLY FKKKKKKK” “My mouth is on the floor” | Twitter goes insane over Game of Thrones Season 7 finale

Game of Thrones Season 7 wrapped up yesterday. And what a bang it was. Little finger losing his head to Arya’s blade was the most satisfying thing ever, Jaimie walking away from Cersaie had us saying, “you go boy”. But all that goodness pales in comparison to the Night King and the ice dragon bringing down the wall with aplomb. That was the kicker that ensured Twitter collectively lost its mind.
See below:
Good incest vs bad incest: #JonarysRules
Me: I can't have children…
Jon: Challenge accepted. pic.twitter.com/3ffpXk8qA7
— Daenerys Targaryen (@Daenerys) August 28, 2017
Jon Snow: I don't have a condom.
Daenerys Targaryen: Don't worry. I'm on a witch's curse.
— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) August 28, 2017
That scene was everything I dreamed it would be. #Jonarys pic.twitter.com/t6qFllsmRm
— ᴄ ᴘ ᴛ. ᴀ ɪ ᴍ ᴇ ᴇ (@AimeeHollie09) August 28, 2017
Jon: "Boat Stuff then?"
Daenerys: *nods*#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ALy9YxBT05
— Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) August 28, 2017
Dany: I can't have children
Jon: You should try, you never know
Dany: Well, if you incest!#GameOfThrones #JonAndDany
— ROD Q (@rodrash007) August 28, 2017
*Jaime and Cersei together*
Me: Ewwwwww
*Jon and Dany together*
Me: pic.twitter.com/HyCzxFME7D
— Cassandra Hogan (@ThatsSoCass) August 28, 2017
Love how divided the fandom is with #Jonarys.
Let's be honest, at least they're not siblings.
Oh.
Wait… Not siblings like Jaime/Cersei. pic.twitter.com/QBBaCoB1wr
— ᴄ ᴘ ᴛ. ᴀ ɪ ᴍ ᴇ ᴇ (@AimeeHollie09) August 28, 2017
Not touching that with a long pole
Me about #Jonarys #GameofThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/oC8TA2PR49
— Azzurra (@azzurradelm) August 28, 2017
I downright to refuse to emotionally engage in #jonarys in any way. Maybe Khal Drogo will magically revive and all will be well
— Geertje (@keysemusic) August 27, 2017
When Jon & Dany are getting it on and Bran is simultaneously explaining that they're related #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/byvotEFo3z
— Victoria Dobbin (@_victoriajewel) August 28, 2017
Jaimie grew a pair
Cersei: "No one walks away from me"
Jaime: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/4066TQLXW1
— mira (@Iadywinterfell) August 28, 2017
When Jaime finally leaves Cersei #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/HKEL8wv0Sa
— Evan Oberhausen (@Obie_Trice13) August 28, 2017
Jaime reanalyzing his relationship with Cersei. #GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/lsdVP9lHy1
— sabrI (@sabrina_moffat) August 28, 2017
It’s complicated… 😂 #GameOfThrones #GoTAtlantic pic.twitter.com/rwXUNESfes
— Night's King (@WightsKing) August 28, 2017
Biggest round of applause goes to Jaime Lannister for escaping an emotionally abusive relationship after 7 seasons. #GameOfThronesFinale
— Travis Zimpfer (@TravisZimpfer) August 28, 2017
i hope next season is just jaime backpacking through southeast asia to find himself
— Anna Silman (@annaesilman) August 28, 2017
Blow that wall the hell up
NICE WALL YOU GOT THERE BE A SHAME IF SOMETHING HAPPENED TO IT. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/WrXfjMKWOr
— Suhaib (@TheSolankeRole) August 28, 2017
Viserion and the Night's King destroys the wall #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/9QYHLUC4za
— GoT Things (@GoTthings_) August 28, 2017
HOLY FKKKKKKK #GameOfThrones #GoTAtlantic pic.twitter.com/PGQ7d6pDhS
— Night's King (@WightsKing) August 28, 2017
Wall coming down after party be like: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ShNjggcVYm
— #Resist ✊🏼 🌹 (@_pepo__) August 28, 2017
Y'all fucked #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/fvaFWuee9T
— Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) August 28, 2017
"Mr. Night King, tear down this wall." #GameOfThones pic.twitter.com/0EPOBK8hF1
— Tyler Hook (@TylerHook) August 28, 2017
A sub for Trump- and the white supremacists
NOW WHAT! NOT with that "wall"hanger ending! I'm EMPTY INSIDE! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/s9E7pNJedk
— Amy Awes0me (@AmyAwes0me) August 28, 2017
They're going to build a new wall, and the Night King will pay for it.
— Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) August 28, 2017
Hey neo nazis come to the wall want to see something real quick!! pic.twitter.com/8SQveVgnuh
— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 28, 2017
The people of Westeros when the army of the dead destroys a wall that has stood for 8,000 years. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Moa4VT7VmZ
— Liam (D) (@LWalshNHL) August 28, 2017
Tormund; dear dear Tormund
The men of the Nights Watch when the White Walkers walked up to that wall.. #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/3YT3StBXFY
— T. Stokes (@taystokes19) August 28, 2017
Tormund & Beric after seeing Viserion destroy the wall: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/3Y91xy0eYG
— daenerys ❀ (@allenxto) August 28, 2017
Everyone is so hung up on the wall and incest that we've forgotten one thing… IS TORMUND BLOODY OKAY OR NOT?!?! #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/akvHNRqFqU
— Jake Smith (@jakesmi63408214) August 28, 2017
All in our feels
My mouth is on the floor. #GameofThrones
— Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) August 28, 2017
Yo. I. Game of Thrones. My blood pressure legitimately spiked. Like SPIKED. #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/Exg8jnTs3c
— Alj Augustine (@LaJoliePoeta) August 28, 2017
when the white walkers show up at the wall #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/KoK7r16LK4
— Paige Harrington (@pcharrington1) August 28, 2017
Seriously?! That's how you end it!? The wait for next season is SO LONG. Goddamnit. I'm overloading right now. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7A57CJbqYP
— Mike (@ThoughtsByMike) August 28, 2017
When you realize that may have been the last episode for two years #GameOfThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/2ezUlEFBHY
— Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) August 28, 2017
Zombie dragon and giant…#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/aFTIbwQSV0
— Internet Palace (@InternetPalace) August 28, 2017
#GameOfThrones finale got me like… pic.twitter.com/Rm3PloYIhr
— Ashley Gunderson (@ashley_gun26) August 28, 2017
Me before finale 🤤
Me during finale 😬
Me end of finale 😱
Me thinking about waiting for next season 😵 #GameOfThrones
— ACTSIDERS (@actsidersny) August 28, 2017
Reporter: Did you enjoy watching the finale?
Me: It was great
Reporter: Can't wait till 2019 right?
Me:#GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Yqcmq4oUoe
— Tiffany Jones (@TuffunyJo) August 28, 2017
Tell me about it.
