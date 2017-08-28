Brexit negotiations resume as British Secretary meets EU counterpart

by Adedotun Michael

Brexit negotiations have resumed today as Britain’s Brexit Secretary David Davis held a joint press conference with Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, in Brussels at exactly 4 pm today.

According to Express UK, the new round of negotiations is believed to traverse key issues including citizens’ rights and the UK’s costly Brexit divorce bill, including the problem of the future border between Ireland and the Northern Ireland.

Mr Davis said, “We want to lock in the points where we agree, unpick the areas where we agree and make further progress on the whole range of issues. In order to do that, we’ll need flexibility and imagination from both sides”.

He stressed further, “Our goal remains the same. We want to agree a deal that works in the best interests of both the European Union and the United Kingdom. We’re ready to roll up our sleeves and get to down to work again once more” – he added.

In response, Mr Barnier asserted that the UK’s demands were unclear, saying, “We need UK papers that are clear in order to have constructive negotiations. And the sooner we remove the ambiguity, the sooner we will be in a position to discuss the future relationship and a transitional period. The EU 27 and the European Parliament stand united. They will not accept that separation issues are not addressed properly. I am ready to intensify negotiations over the coming weeks in order to advance.”

While it is being rumored that the two parties are close to wrapping up a key trade agreement this week, sources said the nearly-done deal is on what will happen to the EU’s food import quotas with other nations.

Also confirming the anxiety, a Brussels source who talked with Politico said that “both sides have made a big push in recent weeks to seek ‘convergence on a joint approach’ to the quotas”.