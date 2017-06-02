The Thread: “Monster” ” Demon” | Care giver caught on camera battering a special needs child ; Twitter NG reacts

We have no words for acts like these that are clearly beyond insane. How is a human being, a woman, winner of the prestigious Mandela Award, even, a Psychotherapist of all things, able to push a child- a child with cerebral palsy- around, hit him, throw him to the ground so casually?

How could you commit this crime against humanity, Bisola Abayomi- Ojo?

Lest we stew in anger and righteous indignation, see below the story of the child-terrorist:

Reactions:

*Speechless*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Opinion: The urgent need for open government to combat corruption in Nigeria’s tertiary education sector –

Opinion: Obasanjo’s Biafra solution is dumb. Here is why

Ikemesit Effiong: Analyzing El-rufai’s horrific human rights abuses and Audu Maikori’s N10bn lawsuit