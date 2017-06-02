The Thread: “Monster” ” Demon” | Care giver caught on camera battering a special needs child ; Twitter NG reacts

We have no words for acts like these that are clearly beyond insane. How is a human being, a woman, winner of the prestigious Mandela Award, even, a Psychotherapist of all things, able to push a child- a child with cerebral palsy- around, hit him, throw him to the ground so casually?

How could you commit this crime against humanity, Bisola Abayomi- Ojo?

Lest we stew in anger and righteous indignation, see below the story of the child-terrorist:

1. The Video you're about to watch is disturbing. It shows a physiotherapist (Bisola) abusing a child with cerebral palsy under her care. pic.twitter.com/yOss04Vzv5 — Yinka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) June 2, 2017

2. This video was captured on CCTV while Bisola was supposed to be providing "Professional Support" to a Special Needs child. pic.twitter.com/WUYrL3nQ0J — Yinka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) June 2, 2017

3. This video is actually a "short" 19mins record of what went on for at least 1 hour. She was more preoccupied with her phone than d child pic.twitter.com/fJErGZZsVY — Yinka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) June 2, 2017

4. She even took "Selfies" while the Child was in obvious pain and extreme discomfort caused by what could only be described as torture. pic.twitter.com/5kFU6IqEai — Yinka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) June 2, 2017

5. This video is hard to watch if u're a human being. Its harder if u're a parent. It is extremely disturbing if u're a special needs parent pic.twitter.com/AvIG7kPbJ0 — Yinka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) June 2, 2017

6. Bisola Abayomi-Ojo left for the US after receiving d Mandela Award to further her studies in Physiotherapy or in my view "Physiotorture". pic.twitter.com/RFFGbguB4H — Yinka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) June 2, 2017

7. There is a petition going out to the Dept of Homeland Security to rescind the Mandela Award & US Visa of Bisola https://t.co/agXhQQ1yKx — Yinka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) June 2, 2017

8. Please sign this petition and share with your followers to do same. We must make sure that this does not happen to another child again. pic.twitter.com/U3lJhR8ePo — Yinka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) June 2, 2017

9. This woman doesn't deserve to be in any Ivory Tower, she deserves to be in "KiriKiri Towers". She must be deported to Nig to face the law — Yinka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) June 2, 2017

10. This crime was committed in Lagos State and the authorities must make an example of her. @DSVRT shd take notice. https://t.co/agXhQQ1yKx — Yinka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) June 2, 2017

11. For Parents with care givers caring for their kids, this is another reminder why we must be careful about the person caring for our kids — Yinka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) June 2, 2017

12. I spoke to the father of the child and he told me he could never understand the motivation for her actions seeing she was well paid. — Yinka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) June 2, 2017

13. The father told me, she came highly recommended and they had no reason to doubt her competence until they saw the shocking video. — Yinka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) June 2, 2017

14. This Child abuse must not go unpunished. Sign d petition & share it with ur friends so that they do too. Thank u https://t.co/agXhQQ1yKx — Yinka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) June 2, 2017

Reactions:

My God… 😧 — Olagoke (@KvngOla) June 2, 2017

This lady is a demon and she is psychologically unstable, she can commit murder. I'm just crying for the kid 😭😭😭 — I R£P MY GLOR¥ (@PeaceEnny) June 2, 2017

I sure hope her case is in court and she is on the highway to jail. — Lanre Bisiriyu (@bisiriyu_larry) June 2, 2017

Very disturbing..

He should face the consequences of this lousy act please @Fmohnigeria — Cmonek Chidi (@MonekeC) June 2, 2017

This one is a monster now! She should be in jail for this — Zubair Maiyaki (@_ZubairMA) June 2, 2017

Couldn't bring myself to watch d whole clip, y b a care giver of u don't have d patience for these special kids/Ppl,just sad /wickedness. — haleema (@haleemat) June 2, 2017

*Speechless*