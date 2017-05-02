The Thread: “Obatala” Africa magic Yoruba tins” | Fire guts Oba of Lagos house; Nigerians react

The gods have struck!

When Oba Akiola, the Oba of Lagos made the decision to snub the Ooni of Ife at a public function, he probably did not see this headline reaction coming.

Cause

Effect

VIDEO: Fire guts Oba of Lagos’ palace

Click https://t.co/pPPcigmI1v for more. pic.twitter.com/FE85w7wzb7 — The Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) May 2, 2017

In fact, it seemed as though all was tranquil in the underworld because the Ooni of Ife overlooked the snub and went ahead to release a statement saying he respects the Oba of Lagos irrespective of said snub. Gosh, we could take lessons in diplomacy double speak from the Chief, ’cause it’s just about a week since the incident occurred and fire burns Oba of Lagos house?

[How it all began]: “Oba Akiola publicly snubs Ooni of Ife and Nigerians call down the wrath of the gods on him”

The Punch reports that the fire began from an AC unit in one of the apartments in the Oba’s house, but Nigerians think Sango had something to do with it. Do see below:

@MobilePunch Iba Eyin Iya mi Olomi Nile fi eje weh🙌🙌🙌, e Je Ebure e jo, Oba of Lagos is your boi pic.twitter.com/KD4aAQgn7W — OMO WEST 🇳🇬 (@Khaleed_ng) May 2, 2017

@MobilePunch @trolls_queen Hmmm! But I thought Ooni said he's forgiven him? Why did he still send sango to visit him? — Ekundayo Busayo (@busaur82) May 2, 2017

@busaur82 @MobilePunch @trolls_queen Ooni as a person as forgiven him but others won't and the gods won't — Uche Ambrose (@UcheUcheif) May 2, 2017

@busaur82 @MobilePunch Ooni may forgive, but the Irunmoles will exact retribution. And whatever oogun's in Lagos, the code for it is in Ife — Molara Wood (@molarawood) May 2, 2017

@MobilePunch Africa magic yoruba things 😃😃 — irene (@irene_achamaja) May 2, 2017

@MobilePunch The gods are protesting already….all these native gods sef…smh — Toni Toni (@tonihamilton922) May 2, 2017

@MobilePunch I cannot laff sef. 😂 This is either nemesis or coincidence #lobatan — LordAikins 'Ola' (@lordaikins) May 2, 2017

@MobilePunch Ishawuru ooo, a b'ebora muti n yangan, a fowuro kutu borisha jobi papo. Kilo tun de o? #NollywoodThings @mayokunyusuf 🙂 — Bernard Olumoroti (@BernardOlumoro1) May 2, 2017

@MobilePunch Aye le ibosi ooh😲😲 awon iya mi osoro moniga ti da si — 🎀Adeyinka Ogunjobi (@morenike_me) May 2, 2017

@MobilePunch hmmm…the gods are angry..he should appease the gods… — bello olusola (@belloolusola1) May 2, 2017

@MobilePunch This is the way ife's reply to Lagos greeting — Aduragbemi Oluwaseun (@alphaworld) May 2, 2017

O ga o.

[Read also]: “The aftereffects of the Oba of Lagos vs Ooni of Ife snub”