The Thread: “Obatala” Africa magic Yoruba tins” | Fire guts Oba of Lagos house; Nigerians react

The gods have struck!

When Oba Akiola, the Oba of Lagos made the decision to snub the Ooni of Ife at a public function, he probably did not see this headline reaction coming.

Cause

 

Effect

In fact, it seemed as though all was tranquil in the underworld because the Ooni of Ife overlooked the snub and went ahead to release a statement saying he respects the Oba of Lagos irrespective of said snub. Gosh, we could take lessons in diplomacy double speak from the Chief, ’cause it’s just about a week since the incident occurred and fire burns Oba of Lagos house?

[How it all began]: “Oba Akiola publicly snubs Ooni of Ife and Nigerians call down the wrath of the gods on him”

The Punch reports that the fire began from an AC unit in one of the apartments in the Oba’s house, but Nigerians think Sango had something to do with it. Do see below:

O ga o.

 

[Read also]: “The aftereffects of the Oba of Lagos vs Ooni of Ife snub”

