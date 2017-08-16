The Thread: “He is a squalid sycophant” “Very arrogant twat” | Twitter fires shots at Joe Igbokwe

The Publicity Secretary of the APC, Lagos chapter, Joe Igbokwe was on Channels Television this morning defending President Buhari’s absence for 100 days and debating Deji Adeyanju, co-convener of the #ResumeorResign protests.

Whatever Mr Igbokwe said was enough to offend Twitter NG so much, he practically spoiled their day. It did not take time, afterwards, for him to become one of the trending topics on Twitter today.

See below:

What he said

Appropriate punishment: Banishment

Chai.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

#ResumeOrResign protest: Coalition set to resume in Lagos, give Buhari ultimatum

[The Legislative Blog]: Here’s how Senator Shehu Sani feels about the attack on Charly Boy

Ekiti 2018: I am ready to do God’s assignment – Segun Oni