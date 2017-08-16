The Thread: “He is a squalid sycophant” “Very arrogant twat” | Twitter fires shots at Joe Igbokwe

The Publicity Secretary of the APC, Lagos chapter, Joe Igbokwe was on Channels Television this morning defending President Buhari’s absence for 100 days and debating Deji Adeyanju, co-convener of the #ResumeorResign protests.

Whatever Mr Igbokwe said was enough to offend Twitter NG so much, he practically spoiled their day. It did not take time, afterwards, for him to become one of the trending topics on Twitter today.

Woke up happy.

Then I started watching Joe Igbokwe on 'Sunrise Daily'… — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) August 16, 2017

Watching Joe Igbokwe on Channel's sunrise daily and I want to sincerely apologize for ever arguing in support of APC. — Shazy (@shazyfizzle300) August 16, 2017

I don't know who brought Joe Igbokwe to @sunrisedailynow to come & embarrass himself. I like as @adeyanjudeji ignored him. Nothing personal. — Uche Jegbefume (@jaustinuche) August 16, 2017

Joe Igbokwe is a typical example of "Who the gods want to destroy, they first make mad". — Adaka Boro (@AdakaBoro1) August 16, 2017

Joe Igbokwe…APC Lagos spokesperson..

You do not need to know what is wrong with the President! $30million of Nigeria's money

As in… — AnthonyEhilebo (@AnthonyEhilebo) August 16, 2017

Joe Igbokwe is a squalid sycophant. No TV Channel should invite him on air, to assault our intelligence. Very unfortunate character. — Nnamdi Anekwe-Chive (@nnamdianekwe) August 16, 2017

Joe Igbokwe is a disgrace. Very arrogant twat. He doesnt believe APC or Buhari should be questioned. — Kingsley (@kingysly_01) August 16, 2017

Joe igbokwe is gradually bringing out all the Team Osinbajo on my TL. So we abandoned the Buhari ship? Little wonder the north is angry — Niger Delta (@Franeb) August 16, 2017

Who took away the logic in Joe Igbokwe.This can't be the same man that wrote Heroes of Democracy.His argument on Channels is so bland&dumb. — Amuda Mosigbodi-Plat (@platoDele) August 16, 2017

Joe Igbokwe can vomit trash any time any day. He sees every agitation as attack on his meal ticket, Buhari and APC. #Sunrisedaily — STANLEY (@Stanlejon) August 16, 2017

I like how @adeyanjudeji remained calm while Joe Igbokwe was being so defensive and using abusive words. You're doing good Deji💪 — OVO (@Oghene_Ovo) August 16, 2017

The #ResumeOrResign protest is against the law when the President has done the needful. ~Joe Igbokwe. #Sunrisedaily — Channels Television (@channelstv) August 16, 2017

The President has not done anything wrong, he has transmitted power to the Acting President. ~Joe Igbokwe. #Sunrisedaily — Channels Television (@channelstv) August 16, 2017

You don't need to know what the President's ailment is. ~Joe Igbokwe. #Sunrisedaily — Channels Television (@channelstv) August 16, 2017

Igbos people please come and carry your son, Joe Igbokwe from channels tv, he is a mumu. — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) August 16, 2017

He is from Lagos abeg… https://t.co/ggoAjnk1fJ — afrispheric (@afrispheric) August 16, 2017

His parents are, but since his spirit & soul have been sold to Bordillon, we Igbos hereby declare him an Isale Eko man… https://t.co/sW58RAk0I8 — afrispheric (@afrispheric) August 16, 2017

Oga, Ayam from Lagos we don't want Joe. https://t.co/fzimccadVW — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) August 16, 2017

Kai… so una don reject the man… Who wants a rejected ex Igbo man? Joe Igbokwe is up for grabs… https://t.co/TO5FdInRhs — afrispheric (@afrispheric) August 16, 2017

We dash Sudan abeg, I no need that kind efulefu — Gloryious Buchim (@glowlfc) August 16, 2017

Mumu sef na understatement oooo…..joe igbokwe bu EFULEFU nke mbu!!!!💯✅🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂 — DiamondAddict💎💎💎 (@diamondAddict1) August 16, 2017

– He is not igbo oo. Ignore the "Igbokwe" in his name. He can't even enter Onitsha sef. He's disowned https://t.co/j2OT5bMe9Q — Obi. (@harrissonpedro) August 16, 2017

Chai.