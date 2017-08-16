Trump brags about his endorsement of Senator Strange for Alabama Senate position

by Alexander O. Onukwue

President Donald Trump has not hidden his support of Luther Strange’s candidacy in yesterday’s Alabama GOP Senate primary election where the Senator qualified for a September runoff with fierce opponent Roy Moore who had 7 points more.

President Trump who is currently in New York is on the same page with Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell for the emergence of Strange. Mr Trump had earlier this afternoon congratulated Strange whose resonating conviction of Trump’s immigration and tax reforms won him the President’s heart.

Trump in a tweet wrote, “Congratulation to Roy Moore and Luther Strange for being the final two and heading into a September runoff in Alabama. Exciting race!”

In another tweet, the President confidently boasted of his endorsement of the Senator. He wrote again, “Wow, Senator Luther Strange picked up a lot of additional support since my endorsement. Now in September runoff. Strong on Wall & Crime.”

The President had aforetime clearly indicated his endorsement of Strange who he believes would be pivotal in the actualization of his plans.