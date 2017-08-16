Lawmakers fault ASUU strike, ask lecturers to resume negotiation

The Nigerian Senate Wednesday, faulted the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for not consulting the legislature before embarking on its indefinite nationwide strike action on Monday, urging the Union to suspend the strike and resume negotiations with the Federal Government.

The Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND Chairman, Jibrin Barau in a chat with newsmen on Wednesday also downplayed the calls for children of public officers to be forced to attend public schools.

His argument on that:

Nigeria needs to have socio-cultural exchanges with other countries.

Such move is not good for Nigeria. There were also students from other countries in Nigeria.

What he actually said:

“On making a law to ban people from taking their children outside to study, it is something that we know will not be good for our country. “We know that it is always good to mingle with people from other parts of the world when it comes to the issue of education. “You cannot be an island to yourself; that you will remain here in Nigeria and say you would not want to interact; you would not want to interface with any other part of the world in developing your education system. “It is not something that has not been done in any part of the world. There is that interaction and that interaction is very necessary; allowing other people from other parts of the world to learn from here. “You are aware that students from Cameroun, Niger and other parts of the world come here. We have exchange students who come from even the European nations to this country. You must have that interaction. “What we should say is this: We should make sure that we develop universities and educational institutions to the level of those that we send our children to. “That is something that should be done. But saying that students should not go to other countries, that I think is not going to be good for us.”

What this means:

ASUU might have to reconsider its move and suspend the strike.

Also, the FG would refer to a Committee set up to renegotiate the demands of the body.

It might eventually end same as 2009 – signatures and so on.