Tiwa Savage Cancels First-Ever Headline Show in London Due To Virus

Nigerian Singer-Songwriter Tiwatope Omolara Savage (Tiwa Savage) reveals her reason for being unable to attend any show that involves her performing.

The artist announced on the popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that she had been down with a virus for a few weeks, which has left her incapable of performing at events she once promised to attend.

She expressed her sadness at this news, as her doctors have advised her to stay on strict vocal rest for a couple of months.

The Pick Up singer addressed her disappointment over being unable to perform at what would have been her first-ever headline show in London due to the virus.

She asks that her fans bear with her as she heals, and new dates for her show will be announced soon.

“I will unfortunately have to postpone all performances, including my first-ever headline arena show in London,” she said.

“I’m heartbroken and devastated, but I have to do this to save what’s left of my voice.”