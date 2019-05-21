Today’s Noisemakers: Badt Boi, Ziziian, Dr Ola Brown, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Sin na sin, but they keep giving amnesty to the people who continuously take human lives, why they’re dragging NM like he’s the reason why Nigeria is where it is today. — Mayor of Ikotun (@badt_BOI_) May 21, 2019

Do you still scam shawarma guys?

The Chicken Republic website says your order will be dispatched in 30 minutes. If it does not get to you in 30 minutes, reject it. — Oluwatosin Adeshokan (@theOluwatosin) May 21, 2019



What If I’m hungry?

If you’re looking to get into a serious relationship with a person you should probably be open about your eccentricities as soon as you can, so they’ll know if they can live with it. Selective honesty is for flings. — unserious guy (@Sick_Sage) May 20, 2019



This is true. Clap for yourself.

Teach your daughters and sons that love will acknowledge you, first, as a being of total completeness, not make you feel like you’re one half of a puzzle that requires someone else to be whole. — Zi (@Ziziian) May 21, 2019



Professor Zi of Ziziian City

If anything, Nigerians should be clutching at birth control options. We are already waaaaay too much for the very limited resources in this country but your policemen are running around saying birth control is abortion. I can not. — Chasseur Fou (@MaxxAsari) May 21, 2019



This country is finished.

I actually blame Nigerian mothers for hiding the financial contributions they made from their kids. Mummys will give money to their husbands and them say ‘go and ask daddy for the money’. https://t.co/b2Uef8Wio4 — Dr Ola Brown (Orekunrin) (@NaijaFlyingDr) May 21, 2019