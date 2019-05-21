The Late 5: Teaching hospitals are overburdened, lack proper funding – Adewole; Court strikes out case seeking to stop Ihedioha’s inauguration | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Reps pass bill ending B.Sc-HND dichotomy

The House of Representatives has passed a bill which abolished the existing dichotomy between Polytechnic Higher National Diploma and the Bachelor of Science degree awarded by the Nigerian universities. The bill was passed during Tuesday’s plenary, and sponsored by Ali Isa and Edward Pwajok from Gombe and Plateau States respectively, was passed for second reading since April 2017.

Teaching hospitals are overburdened, lack proper funding – Adewole

The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, says the problem with the nation’s tertiary health institutions is overcrowding and lack of proper funding. The minister said this on Tuesday when he appeared before the Senate explaining the state of healthcare facilities in teaching hospitals.

Court strikes out case seeking to stop Ihedioha’s inauguration

A Federal High Court sitting in Owerri the Imo state capital has struck out a suit seeking to stop the inauguration ceremony of the governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, on May 29.

The presiding judge, Justice Tijani Ringim, delivered the judgment in the suit filed by Mr. Clifford Eze the governorship candidate of the Democratic Alternative Party (DAP).

Reps pass bill to ban plastic bags, prescribes 3-year jail term for sale

The house of representatives on Tuesday passed a bill banning plastic bags in the country. The lawmakers said the bill is to among other things address waste management and protect the environment.

The Plastic bag prohibition bill provides for: “An act to prohibit the use, manufacture and importation of all plastic bags used for commercial and household packaging in order to address harmful impacts to oceans, rivers, lakes, forests, environment as well as human beings and also to relieve pressure on landfills and waste management and for other related matters.”

CBN retains monetary policy parameters

The Central Bank of Nigeria has resolved to leave all monetary policy parameters unchanged. It took the decision on Tuesday at its first Monetary Policy Meeting since it reduced the lending rate last March. At the end of the meeting in Abuja, the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, said nine of the 11 members in attendance voted to retain the lending rate, otherwise known as the monetary policy rate (MPR), at 13.5 per cent.