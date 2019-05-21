Save the date! At the club with Remy Martin All Stars is back again, bigger and better!

The grandest showdown in Nigeria is here again…Save the date for ‘At the Club with Remy Martin All stars’ happening this June!

At the Club with Remy Martin last December was epic! Premium cognac, Remy Martin is back again this year with its highly anticipated “At the Club with Remy Martin All Star Extravaganza,” and it promises to be bigger than ever!

The outdoor extravaganza will deliver a perfect fusion of exquisite cognac, epic dance routines, jaw-dropping stunts, and exciting live performances by International acts, Wande Coal, Phyno, Illbliss and many more.

From A-listers, to CEOs, to style icons, Remy Martin invites you all to come experience unmatched fun at the biggest party shut down of the year!

Rémy Martin has always been about capturing the hearts of its consumers by consistently creating worthwhile unforgettable experiences for them. So, save the date! “At the Club with Remy Martin All Star Extravaganza is definitely a must attend.

Date: Thursday June 6th, 2019

Venue: Lekki Special Event Center on Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1 Lagos.

Time: 10pm

Tickets are available on www.nairabox.com. At the Club with Remy Martin is open to only individuals above 18years old.

 

