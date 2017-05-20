Today’s Noisemakers: Chibok girls finally meet their parents after 3 years + Man United fans are encouraged to pay their tithe and stay away from sex ahead of match with Crystal Palace

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

 

1 Chibok girls

It’s all joy today as the parents of the abducted Chibok girls who were recently released finally saw their children after three years. The release of the 82 Chibok girls occurred after negotiations with the Federal Government of Nigeria and Boko Haram, the terrorist group who captured them in the first place,

2. Okang and the Eyo Festival

The Lagos Eyo festival held today and it rained. What a wow.

Who would have thought?

Mr Aye Dee says it’s nothing new:

We hear you, sailor.

3 Ayisha Osori

Trevor Noah, SNL Live and political satirists are making it rain in America. Can we export this success to Nigeria?

Elnathan John thinks not. Ayisha worries about the backlash.

4. Juliet Kego

Speaking of hero worship, Juliet has an advice for all Buharists and GEJites.

Ya’ heard?

5. The Goddess

Public Service Announcement:

6. Nonso simply wants God to do

7. Wale and his barbing woes

Turns out it’s not only ladies who bother about their hair. Guys do too. Follow the conversation:

Laughing out loud.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The YNaija Cover this evening – the 20th of May

Emotional moment 103 Chibok girls reunite (PHOTOS)

82 Chibok girls reunite with first batch of released colleagues