FG names Ekiti federal varsity after Adebayo

The Federal Government has renamed the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, after the late military governor of the old Western Region, General Adeyinka Adebayo (retd.).

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo announced this on Saturday at the funeral service held at All Saints Anglican Church, Iyin Ekiti.

He said the Adeyinka Adebayo Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, was one of the ways Nigeria would appreciate his contributions to the unity of the country and immortalise him.

“This is a celebration of a life of sacrifice and dedication to one’s community and nation. General Adebayo was a fine gentleman and the first indigenous Chief of Army Staff who Mr. President had a harmonious relationship with.

“To let you know how respectable this man was to President Buhari, the president personally instructed me to be here. General Adebayo had demonstrated that one must learn how to impact the community where he has the opportunity of serving. As a military officer, he did well and a military governor, he served the people selflessly.

“As a military officer in 1967, he fought hard to prevent the rebel army from making an incursion into Lagos, the then Federal Capital Territory. He headed the post-war conciliation committee for the integration of the Igbos back to Nigeria. In fact, his military trajectory was a case study in Nigeria.

“General Adebayo did not only serve Nigeria, he served with integrity. In the struggle for democracy in Nigeria, General Adebayo was a member of National Democratic Coalition.”