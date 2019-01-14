Article

Today’s Noisemakers: Don Jazzy, Toke Makinwa, Tonto Dikeh and more: the 10-Year Challenge celebrity edition

Trending today on social media is the 10-Year Challenge, a global buzz where people are posting pictures of themselves from 2009 and 2019 or 2008 and 2018, contrasting both years to show changes in growth. Nigerian celebrities, too, have jumped in on the challenge and here are our favourite picks.

Tonto Dikeh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#10YEARSCHALLENGE God indeed has been faithful, A toast to life🥂 #KINGTONTO #TEAMGLOWUP

A post shared by KING-Tonto Dikeh (@tontolet) on Jan 14, 2019 at 2:58am PST

Don Jazzy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Did I change? Don’t watch my tootta 🚶🏼#DonJazzy #10yearschallenge #thenandnow

A post shared by Donjazzy (@donjazzy) on Jan 14, 2019 at 1:40am PST

Falz

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#10YearsChallenge any mush divrent?

A post shared by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy) on Jan 14, 2019 at 2:03am PST

Toke Makinwa

Eniola Badmus

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Started from the bottom Now we here #10yearschallenge #EniolaBadmus 2009 VRS 2019

A post shared by ENIOLABADMUS On Snapchat (@eniola_badmus) on Jan 14, 2019 at 3:26am PST

Tobi Bakre

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

 

 

