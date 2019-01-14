Today’s Noisemakers: Don Jazzy, Toke Makinwa, Tonto Dikeh and more: the 10-Year Challenge celebrity edition

Trending today on social media is the 10-Year Challenge, a global buzz where people are posting pictures of themselves from 2009 and 2019 or 2008 and 2018, contrasting both years to show changes in growth. Nigerian celebrities, too, have jumped in on the challenge and here are our favourite picks.
Tonto Dikeh
View this post on Instagram
#10YEARSCHALLENGE God indeed has been faithful, A toast to life🥂 #KINGTONTO #TEAMGLOWUP
Don Jazzy
View this post on Instagram
Did I change? Don’t watch my tootta 🚶🏼#DonJazzy #10yearschallenge #thenandnow
Falz
View this post on Instagram
Toke Makinwa
View this post on Instagram
The GLOW Up is the truth….. the journey thru the twists n turns has brought me to a place called beautiful. The down side, the confusion, the trying times of your life is all part of the plan. If you looking for a miracle, don’t look too far 😂😂😂😂 beyond 10 years challenge🤣 more like 15/17 years challenge😛 #Samegirl #onbecomingmore🔥🔥🔥 #IAmbecomingmore
Eniola Badmus
View this post on Instagram
Started from the bottom Now we here #10yearschallenge #EniolaBadmus 2009 VRS 2019
Tobi Bakre
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
Leave a reply