Today’s Noisemakers: Don Jazzy, Toke Makinwa, Tonto Dikeh and more: the 10-Year Challenge celebrity edition

The GLOW Up is the truth….. the journey thru the twists n turns has brought me to a place called beautiful. The down side, the confusion, the trying times of your life is all part of the plan. If you looking for a miracle, don’t look too far 😂😂😂😂 beyond 10 years challenge🤣 more like 15/17 years challenge😛 #Samegirl #onbecomingmore🔥🔥🔥 #IAmbecomingmore

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa) on Jan 14, 2019 at 1:29am PST