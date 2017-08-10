Today’s Noisemakers: IK Osakioduwa, Molara Wood, Abayomi Shogunle and others

Every day, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list from today:
1 Kayode Ogundamisi
There’s something to be said for soldiers serving their fatherland in hotspots home and abroad, and their significant others who wait daily for their return. These photos captures the sheer joy:
🖼️ Hero 🇳🇬Nigerian Soldier surprise family as he returns from fighting Boko Haram following Nigerian Army rotation of Troops Serving in NE pic.twitter.com/j4z3WRz7xT
— Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) August 10, 2017
Awwww.
2. The Body Whisperer
The Body Whisperer has no love lost for cyberbullies. Here’s her two cents:
How do we put a stop to this menace? Recently, I saw two things that freaked me out, especially among women, and I want to ask "what is this desperate need we have to pull each other down?" A young actress who has made it known several times that she is a virgin and encourages other young people to abstain from sex recently spoke up about sexual molestation she experienced at the age of ten, the comments I saw on this post chilled me to the bone! Women mocking her and saying "I thought you said you were a virgin", and a human being accusing her of being seductive. At 10!!! Do you think of the little girl who may be going through something similar, and she sees a post like this, is encouraged to speak out and out someone doing the same thing, then she goes through the comments and sees the vicious attacks, so she decides to shut up forever???Toke Makinwa recently spoke up about how SHE doesn't like Whatsapp calls especially if it's a guy hitting on her, and she has been cussed out so much! People saying she has no business "advising" anyone on relationships because she couldn't keep her "man". I don't get it. Wouldn't someone who has been in a bad situation be even more experienced ? What is your business? If what someone says on her social media page doesn't resonate with you in anyway, or you don't agree, can't you just let it go? This thing I watched on television in what I thought was far away America is happening here now. If you watch reality shows, especially the ones with African-American women in it, you will see women fighting each other, attacking each other, shaming each other etc, and it's slowly creeping into Nigeria 🇳🇬. Slowly, but surely envy and jealousy is starting to make people go wild. I cannot imagine how celebrities cope with all the judgement they receive daily. It almost makes you not want to be good at what you do, or take to drugs to help develop thick skin? If you read the comments on some of these blogs, you will weep for your country. Stop the shaming, stop cyber-bullying, stop doing things to people you know you can't handle if roles are reversed. Women, you already have enough against you. Stop. #mytwocents
3. Editi Effiong
Another thing that requires discussion is the treatment given by the Nigerian Police to two different sets of protesters.
PHOTOS: Police lead pro-Buhari protesters to Villahttps://t.co/uEchH0MqSb pic.twitter.com/vybh1ixccQ
— The Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) August 10, 2017
Let's agree that @ProfOsinbajo is in charge. Good. So he oversaw the violent dispersal of peaceful anti- protesters, and supports pro- ones. https://t.co/RvhNw4R8cJ
— Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) August 10, 2017
4. Erinma
A little girl has been hospitalised after a sleepover turned into something else and Erinma now believes “mother knows best”.
Girl, 11, hospitalized with 2nd-degree burns after classmate pours boiling water on her at sleepover, police say https://t.co/CCytWI1CNr pic.twitter.com/b6llQygSXV
— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) August 10, 2017
I literally hear my mom chiming in saying "You see why I don't let you sleep over at people's house?" https://t.co/Qf15YJz9eG
— Erinma. (@NaijaaByNature) August 10, 2017
5. Abayomi Shogunle
The Assistant Commissioner of Police called out a certain person who direspected him by sending him a DM that said “Dear Yomi”.
My DM: "Dear Yomi,…"
Sender's bio "Born Aug xx, 1992"
In 🇳🇬?
Someone born after I joined police calling me "Yomi" 😕
I need to change my DP
— Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) August 10, 2017
Twitter wasted no time weighing in. They were brutal.
6. Molara Wood
There’s a Creatives competition going on. Have you voted for your favourite yet? Check on it:
Vote for the 2017 #CreativeNigerian
Details of their work below
1. @Badman_Carlton
2. @kelechinaba
3. @Chidinm69466797
4. @Jinmi_Abduls
— Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) August 10, 2017
1. @Badman_Carlton, designer of Bespoke Footwear (nominated by @The_Ovazera). Locally made products should be supported. #CreativeNigerian
— Molara Wood (@molarawood) August 10, 2017
2. @kelechinaba for "using social media to document historical structures around Nigeria", (nominated by @kolatubosun). #CreativeNigerian
— Molara Wood (@molarawood) August 10, 2017
3. @Chidinm69466797 – (nominated by @Andrew007Uk) for bold creativity in cake making without compromising taste. #CreativeNigerian
— Molara Wood (@molarawood) August 10, 2017
4. @Jinmi_Abduls (nominated by @kolatubosun) represents the core arts on Shortlist. #CreativeNigerian could take his music to the next level
— Molara Wood (@molarawood) August 10, 2017
7. @Prince_VIII
See these? They are not what you think they are.
African kids know the disappointment opening these can bring
if you know, you know pic.twitter.com/lR2SGPYStk
— KVNG (@PRINCE_VIII) August 10, 2017
8. Temi
These poetic words will bring a smile to your face:
when all else fails and friends come and go I still find a reason to smile because I know he will always be in my corner. He has shown how loyal he is to me and every time I'm down and go to him he never judges me. I didn't even know men like him exist but I'm happy I made my move years ago 😏. I peeped him before he peeped me but he truly saw everything in me before I even knew we were ever going to be anything. Stuck by me like a sticky note and when I realized he literally wasn't going anywhere I had to let him marry me 😂
Love is magical.
9. IK
Oh and IK is having a grand old time holidaying in Paris:
Follow @ynaija on Twitter