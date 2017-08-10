Today’s Noisemakers: IK Osakioduwa, Molara Wood, Abayomi Shogunle and others

Every day, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Kayode Ogundamisi

There’s something to be said for soldiers serving their fatherland in hotspots home and abroad, and their significant others who wait daily for their return. These photos captures the sheer joy:

🖼️ Hero 🇳🇬Nigerian Soldier surprise family as he returns from fighting Boko Haram following Nigerian Army rotation of Troops Serving in NE pic.twitter.com/j4z3WRz7xT — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) August 10, 2017

Awwww.

2. The Body Whisperer

The Body Whisperer has no love lost for cyberbullies. Here’s her two cents:

3. Editi Effiong

Another thing that requires discussion is the treatment given by the Nigerian Police to two different sets of protesters.

PHOTOS: Police lead pro-Buhari protesters to Villahttps://t.co/uEchH0MqSb pic.twitter.com/vybh1ixccQ — The Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) August 10, 2017

Let's agree that @ProfOsinbajo is in charge. Good. So he oversaw the violent dispersal of peaceful anti- protesters, and supports pro- ones. https://t.co/RvhNw4R8cJ — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) August 10, 2017

4. Erinma

A little girl has been hospitalised after a sleepover turned into something else and Erinma now believes “mother knows best”.

Girl, 11, hospitalized with 2nd-degree burns after classmate pours boiling water on her at sleepover, police say https://t.co/CCytWI1CNr pic.twitter.com/b6llQygSXV — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) August 10, 2017

I literally hear my mom chiming in saying "You see why I don't let you sleep over at people's house?" https://t.co/Qf15YJz9eG — Erinma. (@NaijaaByNature) August 10, 2017

5. Abayomi Shogunle

The Assistant Commissioner of Police called out a certain person who direspected him by sending him a DM that said “Dear Yomi”.

My DM: "Dear Yomi,…"

Sender's bio "Born Aug xx, 1992"

In 🇳🇬?

Someone born after I joined police calling me "Yomi" 😕

I need to change my DP — Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) August 10, 2017

Twitter wasted no time weighing in. They were brutal.

6. Molara Wood

There’s a Creatives competition going on. Have you voted for your favourite yet? Check on it:

1. @Badman_Carlton, designer of Bespoke Footwear (nominated by @The_Ovazera). Locally made products should be supported. #CreativeNigerian — Molara Wood (@molarawood) August 10, 2017

2. @kelechinaba for "using social media to document historical structures around Nigeria", (nominated by @kolatubosun). #CreativeNigerian — Molara Wood (@molarawood) August 10, 2017

3. @Chidinm69466797 – (nominated by @Andrew007Uk) for bold creativity in cake making without compromising taste. #CreativeNigerian — Molara Wood (@molarawood) August 10, 2017

4. @Jinmi_Abduls (nominated by @kolatubosun) represents the core arts on Shortlist. #CreativeNigerian could take his music to the next level — Molara Wood (@molarawood) August 10, 2017

7. @Prince_VIII

See these? They are not what you think they are.

African kids know the disappointment opening these can bring

if you know, you know pic.twitter.com/lR2SGPYStk — KVNG (@PRINCE_VIII) August 10, 2017

8. Temi

These poetic words will bring a smile to your face:

when all else fails and friends come and go I still find a reason to smile because I know he will always be in my corner. He has shown how loyal he is to me and every time I'm down and go to him he never judges me. I didn't even know men like him exist but I'm happy I made my move years ago 😏. I peeped him before he peeped me but he truly saw everything in me before I even knew we were ever going to be anything. Stuck by me like a sticky note and when I realized he literally wasn't going anywhere I had to let him marry me 😂 A post shared by Temitope Adesina (@naturallytemi) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

Love is magical.

9. IK

Oh and IK is having a grand old time holidaying in Paris:

Finally found her!!! A post shared by Ik Osakioduwa (@ikosakioduwa) on Aug 9, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

When your milkshake brings all the boys to the yard… #MONALISA #TheLouvre #OsakioduwaHoliday A post shared by Ik Osakioduwa (@ikosakioduwa) on Aug 9, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

