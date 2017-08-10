Today’s Noisemakers: IK Osakioduwa, Molara Wood, Abayomi Shogunle and others

Every day, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Kayode Ogundamisi

There’s something to be said for soldiers serving their fatherland in hotspots home and abroad, and their significant others who wait daily for their return. These photos captures the sheer joy:

Awwww.

2. The Body Whisperer

The Body Whisperer has no love lost for cyberbullies. Here’s her two cents:

How do we put a stop to this menace? Recently, I saw two things that freaked me out, especially among women, and I want to ask "what is this desperate need we have to pull each other down?" A young actress who has made it known several times that she is a virgin and encourages other young people to abstain from sex recently spoke up about sexual molestation she experienced at the age of ten, the comments I saw on this post chilled me to the bone! Women mocking her and saying "I thought you said you were a virgin", and a human being accusing her of being seductive. At 10!!! Do you think of the little girl who may be going through something similar, and she sees a post like this, is encouraged to speak out and out someone doing the same thing, then she goes through the comments and sees the vicious attacks, so she decides to shut up forever???Toke Makinwa recently spoke up about how SHE doesn't like Whatsapp calls especially if it's a guy hitting on her, and she has been cussed out so much! People saying she has no business "advising" anyone on relationships because she couldn't keep her "man". I don't get it. Wouldn't someone who has been in a bad situation be even more experienced ? What is your business? If what someone says on her social media page doesn't resonate with you in anyway, or you don't agree, can't you just let it go? This thing I watched on television in what I thought was far away America is happening here now. If you watch reality shows, especially the ones with African-American women in it, you will see women fighting each other, attacking each other, shaming each other etc, and it's slowly creeping into Nigeria 🇳🇬. Slowly, but surely envy and jealousy is starting to make people go wild. I cannot imagine how celebrities cope with all the judgement they receive daily. It almost makes you not want to be good at what you do, or take to drugs to help develop thick skin? If you read the comments on some of these blogs, you will weep for your country. Stop the shaming, stop cyber-bullying, stop doing things to people you know you can't handle if roles are reversed. Women, you already have enough against you. Stop. #mytwocents

A post shared by Ukeme Ekpe (@mlle_bodywhisperer) on

3. Editi Effiong

Another thing that requires discussion is the treatment given by the Nigerian Police to two different sets of protesters.

4. Erinma

A little girl has been hospitalised after a sleepover turned into something else and Erinma now believes “mother knows best”.

5. Abayomi Shogunle

The Assistant Commissioner of Police called out a certain person who direspected him by sending him a DM that said “Dear Yomi”.

Twitter wasted no time weighing in. They were brutal.

 

6. Molara Wood

There’s a Creatives competition going on.  Have you voted for your favourite yet? Check on it:

7. @Prince_VIII

See these? They are not what you think they are.

8. Temi

These poetic words will bring a smile to your face:

Love is magical.

9. IK

Oh and IK is having a grand old time holidaying in Paris:

Finally found her!!!

A post shared by Ik Osakioduwa (@ikosakioduwa) on

When your milkshake brings all the boys to the yard… #MONALISA #TheLouvre #OsakioduwaHoliday

A post shared by Ik Osakioduwa (@ikosakioduwa) on

