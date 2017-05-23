Today’s Noisemakers: Kim Kardashian, Aregbesola, eLDee

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Kim Kardashian and others offer encouraging words to Manchester bomb blast victims

The bomb blast which took place at the Manchester arena in the Uk took 22 lives. Following the blast, overwhelming support to find missing persons was shown on Twitter and people made sure to let the world know who exactly was at fault.

 

2. Aregbesola has an honourary life membership

It’s not only the UK that is dealing with things gone awry. Nigeria too.

See below:

Clarence reacts:

3. Seyi Taylor

Nneka rolled out a thread detailing the virtues of the perfect wife, and Seyi Taylor is trying to wrap his head around it.

Question:

4. Answer

5. The Instigator

A viral video showing a Zimbabwe making a phone call to God in church got The Instigator curious:

6. IK Osakioduwa

The radio presenter and MC is on a trip in South Africa and loving the ladies… Hear him for yourselves:

7. Eldee’s wife celebrates his birthday

Baby, Turning 40 seemed a lifetime away when we met all those years ago under Archi studio. I could never have imagined that that day would completely alter our lives forever. I bless that day but even more than that I am grateful most of all for May 23rd 1977 because without that day, my life really would not be the joyful one that it is now. I appreciate you for your sincerity, purposefulness, dedication, honesty, kindness, wit, ingenuity, meticulousness, independence and selflessness. I see the way you look at our girls with so much love and pride and I am often jealous because I want you all to myself. The girls are so lucky to have such a dependable, adoring, charismatic, generous, encouraging, straightforward, brilliant, tender, loving and affectionate Father. I am so lucky to have you as my baby daddy! We've been through some "adventures" together and it always amazes me how strong you are in the face of adversity. You have this strong, wise, courageous, confident, direct, powerful, poised, patient, practical and mostly dependable way about you. I love the way you love me so fiercely even when Im being a "kill joy." I love you with every part of my being. You are irresistible, irreplaceable, fine, fantastic sexy, sweet, handsome, humble, caring and considerate to me. I am so proud of you and I'm excited to see what you are going to do with your next 40 years. I promise to always love you and stand by you my darling. Happy 40th birthday baby…and yes those are just 40 of the many reasons I love you.

A post shared by dollylabelle (@dollylabelle) on

