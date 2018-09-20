Today’s Noisemakers: Small Doctor, Debola Williams, Moji Delano, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Small Doctor

Abeg abeg, who dash you Alaafin? Dem know you for there?

Lol! Just joking oo! Before he thinks it is negative energy now.

2. Adeniyi Oluwaseyi

The weirdest part of emotion is that you know that someone close is really crushing hard, dying to have you as well as ready to do anything for you but you just find yourself keeping your distance — ADENIYI OLUWASEYI (@Leopridas) September 20, 2018

Hmmm… true though.

3. Debola Williams

The journey begins…

4. Xcel

You have raw sex, cum inside a woman and say she trapped you with pregnancy. Are you mad? — Serious Bants 🇳🇬 (@Xcel_101) September 20, 2018

Please help us ask oo.

5. Moji Delano

If you take people who love you for granted because you think they'll always be there, you'd be more heartbroken when they decide to move on than they were when you were acting up. If you're on this table, or this is your sub, make amends before it's too late. 🙂

Irè o🕊🤞🏽 — Moji Delano (@MojiDelanoBlog) September 20, 2018

6. Nneka

A lot of the things you wanted to work out aren’t simply because you were aiming low! You’re about to be taken higher. Trust there is a reason for all. ❤️👌🏽 — NNEKA (@NiKEs_Nae) September 20, 2018

7. Josh

Just look at this one…”become a virgin today.”

Being a virgin has its pecks. All these could have been avoided if both parties abstained from sex. Fornication does not pay. 😑 Become a virgin today. — Josh (@sire_liljosh) September 20, 2018

Lol!