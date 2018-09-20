Today’s Noisemakers: Small Doctor, Debola Williams, Moji Delano, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Small Doctor

Abeg abeg, who dash you Alaafin? Dem know you for there?

Lol! Just joking oo! Before he thinks it is negative energy now.

2. Adeniyi Oluwaseyi

Hmmm… true though.

3. Debola Williams

The journey begins…

4. Xcel

Please help us ask oo.

5. Moji Delano

6. Nneka

7. Josh

Just look at this one…”become a virgin today.”

Lol!

