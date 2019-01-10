Today’s Noisemakers: Teni, Olorisupergal and reactions to Aliko Dangote retaining position for Forbes’ 2019 list of richest men in Africa

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Olorisupergal

How can someone say Semo tastes better than Amala? How? ^EO — Olorisupergal (@OloriSupergal) January 10, 2019

They are serial killers, it’s the only way it makes sense.

Adefunke

You people need to stop fornicating. Ew — The CV Writer (@_AdeFunke_) January 10, 2019

I’m sorry but I can’t relate.

Chubbie Diva

I fought a dozen Lagos thugs in a public bus yesterday and my zanku is near perfect. Shepeteri twitter, here I come. 😎😎😎 — I’M A BAD BITCH,YOU CAN’T KILL ME😎 (@chubbiedivah) January 10, 2019

Welcome to the fold, agbero.

Teni

If you’re a Teni fan please gather here i want to tell you I love you and y’all are the best in the whole wide world! ❤️️ — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) January 10, 2019

Awwwww, we love you too Teni.

Reno Omokri

To understand the damage @MBuhari has done to our economy, look at @Forbes’ latest rankings of @AlikoDangote’s wealth: 2015 estimated wealth: $25 billion.

2018 estimated wealth: $12.4 billion

2019 estimated wealth: $10.3 billion Dangote’s wealth may be $0 if PMB is re-elected. — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 10, 2019

At this point, I’m tired of you Mr. Omokri.

Cute Walter

Dangote drops from $25Billion in 2014 to $10Billion in 2018 according to Forbes… Sai Baba 😂 pic.twitter.com/2d1QQHIab2 — Monitoring Spirit 👻 (@CuteWalter1) January 10, 2019

The Buhari Effect

Khaz

#Forbes somebody should not tell me Oga Dangote borrowed Sai Baba $2.1bn for election — khaz (@Khazmor) January 10, 2019

LOL