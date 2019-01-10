Today’s Noisemakers: Teni, Olorisupergal and reactions to Aliko Dangote retaining position for Forbes’ 2019 list of richest men in Africa

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here are the ones we saw today:
Olorisupergal
How can someone say Semo tastes better than Amala? How?
^EO
— Olorisupergal (@OloriSupergal) January 10, 2019
They are serial killers, it’s the only way it makes sense.
Adefunke
You people need to stop fornicating. Ew
— The CV Writer (@_AdeFunke_) January 10, 2019
I’m sorry but I can’t relate.
Chubbie Diva
I fought a dozen Lagos thugs in a public bus yesterday and my zanku is near perfect.
Shepeteri twitter, here I come. 😎😎😎
— I’M A BAD BITCH,YOU CAN’T KILL ME😎 (@chubbiedivah) January 10, 2019
Welcome to the fold, agbero.
Teni
If you’re a Teni fan please gather here i want to tell you I love you and y’all are the best in the whole wide world! ❤️️
— OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) January 10, 2019
Awwwww, we love you too Teni.
Reno Omokri
To understand the damage @MBuhari has done to our economy, look at @Forbes’ latest rankings of @AlikoDangote’s wealth:
2015 estimated wealth: $25 billion.
2018 estimated wealth: $12.4 billion
2019 estimated wealth: $10.3 billion
Dangote’s wealth may be $0 if PMB is re-elected.
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 10, 2019
At this point, I’m tired of you Mr. Omokri.
Cute Walter
Dangote drops from $25Billion in 2014 to $10Billion in 2018 according to Forbes… Sai Baba 😂 pic.twitter.com/2d1QQHIab2
— Monitoring Spirit 👻 (@CuteWalter1) January 10, 2019
The Buhari Effect
Khaz
#Forbes somebody should not tell me Oga Dangote borrowed Sai Baba $2.1bn for election
— khaz (@Khazmor) January 10, 2019
LOL
Leave a reply