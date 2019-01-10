Article

DStv’s Step Up Boost will upgrade your current subscription package to a higher one, offer starts on January 15

The new year is already ushering great things as DSTtv is set to be more consumer-oriented. Starting on January 15, the cable service will kickstart #DStvStepUpBoost, a promotion that gives its subscribers a feel of the up side of life! What this offers means is that upgrading your subscription to the next package will BOOST you to an even higher package!

In other words: on DStv Access package? Upgrade to Family and get COMPACT. On Family? Upgrade to Compact and get COMPACT-PLUS. On Compact? Upgrade to Compact-Plus and get PREMIUM. See you at the top!🚀

